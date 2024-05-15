Governor Tim Walz ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

Walz proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 12-18 as Police Week in the State of Minnesota, according to a news release.

Wednesday is the first time the new Minnesota flag will be flown at half-staff statewide. The new flag was at half-staff at the Minnesota State Capitol Tuesday for Hmong Special Guerrilla Unit Veterans Recognition Day.

The days honoring those officers are celebrated in conjunction with the national Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Officer Week.

"Today we honor the peace officers who gave their lives to protect ours. We thank the more than 10,499 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in 408 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and services to Minnesota communities," Walz said in a statement.

Individuals and businesses with flags of their own are encouraged to lower their flags as well.