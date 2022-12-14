Carlos Correa, a top draw in baseball's free agent market, has found a home in the Bay Area.

The 28-year-old shortstop, the Twins' MVP last season, agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The contract — which ties Bryce Harper for the longest free agent deal — is also the fourth-highest guaranteed pact. It was reported by several media sources.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Twins offered Correa $285 million over 10 seasons, which would have had more average annual value ($28.5 million to $26.9 million). The agreement with the Giants is a no-trade with no opt outs.

The former Astros standout joined the Twins in March on a three-year deal for $105 million, but had an opt out after each season as arranged by his agent, Scott Boras. And Correa took it.

It's been a lucrative market for free agent shortstops. Xander Bogaerts got an 11-year, $280 million deal from the Padres, and Trea Turner signed with Philadelphia for 11 years and $300 million. Dansby Swanson, a World Series champion with Atlanta, remains unsigned.

Correa was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, just ahead of future teammate and Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton. The Puerto Rico native went on to have an incredible start to his career with the Astros, making his MLB debut at 20 years old — becoming the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year — and going on to make the playoffs six of his seven season there. With the Astros, he made the World Series three times, winning it in 2017.

But while Correa enjoyed much success there, including a couple Golden and Platinum Gloves, he was also a part of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, something that still garners him boos aplenty on the road.

With the Twins, Correa became a leader off the field. On the field, he brought consistency and excellence to a position where the Twins have lacked stability. And at the plate, he produced 22 home runs with a .291 batting average. He played 136 games, missing only two weeks because of a bruised finger. He played his best offense in the final months of the season, hitting .355 in September and October.

While the Twins couldn't maintain their early hold on the AL Central, Correa shared how much he and his family — including wife, Daniella, 1-year-old son Kylo and another baby on the way — enjoyed being in Minnesota. But he also was clear about his own worth.

"When I go to the mall, and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it," Correa said rather infamously after a late-September game. "If you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here. If they want my product, they've just got to come get it."