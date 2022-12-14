Introduction: The big news we had been waiting for arrived Tuesday night, with Carlos Correa making his free agency decision. The shortstop, who played one season for the Twins at $35.1 million, ended up agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants — a deal that will weaken the Twins in the short-term but might be the best thing for them in the long run, host Michael Rand says.

7:00: Rand and La Velle E. Neal III talked about the Twins, Vikings and Wolves. Fans of "A Christmas Carol" might either be delighted or horrified by how Rand decided to edit their Correa conversation, but please say regardless for insights into what the Twins might do next and how to fix the leaky Vikings defense.

32:00: Appreciating Mike Leach.

