Three-game series at Target Field

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • Apple TV+: LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.50)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-6, 3.42 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42)

Orioles update: They are second in the AL East at 50-35 after not getting their 50th victory last season until July 28. … 3B Gunnar Henderson was AL Rookie of the Month for June. He batted .320 with six home runs and 16 RBI in the month. … Felix Bautista was AL Reliever of the Month for June. He had seven saves and allowed only one run in 10 appearances. … Gibson, who was with the Twins from 2013-19, will be making his second start against his former team. He had no decision in Texas' 6-3 victory over the Twins on May 4, 2021. He has a career record of 97-97.

Twins update: They are 45-43 after a three-game sweep of Kansas City at Target Field. … The Twins took two of three from the Orioles last weekend in Baltimore. … They have given up only 11 runs in the past six games. … Gray is the lone Twin named to the All-Star roster. The game will be played Tuesday in Seattle. … Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since June 9, turned 30 on Wednesday. He has not suffered any setbacks since joining workouts.