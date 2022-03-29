A St. Paul woman was sentenced to a term of nearly 22 years for shooting her ex-husband in the back of the head and burying him under a newly constructed backyard shed, where he was unearthed weeks later after a neighbor complained about a foul odor.

Karina S. Her, 40, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Kou Yang.

With credit for time in jail since here arrest, Her is expected to serve slightly more than 14 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the complaint:

On July 22, a caller to 911 requested a welfare check regarding Yang, who had not been seen in a few weeks. Her also called 911 that day to say he had not been seen since July 1. She said they still lived in the same home in the 1100 block of Kennard Street despite being divorced.

Another 911 caller, Yang's 17-year-old stepdaughter, said she suspected her mother had killed him. The teen got a text from her 12-year-old sister revealing that Her and the younger girl drove to the Taylors Falls, Minn., area, where Her took a bag holding a long object into the woods and left it there.

The 17-year-old told authorities that when she came home on July 2, a hole had been dug in a backyard garden that was covered with a tarp-like item. Her later built a shed over the hole. A neighbor told police about a bad smell coming from near Her's garden sometime shortly after July 5.

On July 29, officers brought a cadaver dog to the property, where it showed an interest in the shed's handle and door.

Police arrested Her. When asked about the hole in the yard, Her said she had removed a tree stump. When questioned about traveling to Taylors Falls, Her said the bag she left in the woods was discarded food.

A police search inside the home turned up blood on a bedroom wall that had been painted over. Blood also was located in the garage and the laundry room.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension dug beneath the shed and uncovered a body wrapped in "some type of material," the complaint read. The County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Yang and found two bullet wounds in the back of his head.