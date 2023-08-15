The Minnesota baseball Associations state amateur tournament turns 100 this year and runs from August 18th through labor Day at four ballparks west of the Twin Cities.
Tournament games in Class B and Class C will be played at Delano, Dassel, Litchfield and Waconia. Below are links that will get you to tournament information, including the schedule, game results, where the fields are located and more.
Come back throughout the tournament for updates.
State tournament official web site
Class B and C brackets, game times and sites. (Class A is now combined with Class B.)
Real-time scoreboards: Class B | Class C
Ballpark locations, information: Delano, Dassel and Litchfield | Waconia
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint: In response to Matt Birk's request that pro-choice people 'come clean'
