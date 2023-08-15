Reusse: 100 years of Minnesota townball. There's nothing else like it.
All things change in sports, right? Baseball's speed-up rules, the Big Ten's 18 teams, breakdancing at the Olympics. But there are exceptions. One is Minnesota's unique summer pastime known as "townball."
Reusse: Brothers, visiting teams and beer are townball life blood
Ada's A's, with seven sibling representing two families, were a long way from home but ensured a good-sized crew for the Class C tournament.
Reusse: Koskie's town ball team falls in record 21-inning marathon
The state amateur tournament game started a couple hours late because of weather and ended a few minutes into Monday.
Reusse: Townball rules Sundays in central Minnesota
The 10-team Stearns County League forms a family, both in spirit and in reality, dating back more than 75 years in what is pretty much its original form.
Reusse: Snurdbirds are town ball power in a no-man's-land stadium
How did Midway get its name? How can a place without people field a baseball team? Where can you see them play? And what's a Snurdbird, anyway?
Reusse: Tiny Milroy: 243 people, one family spat, two beautiful ballparks
Yankee Field and the Irish Yard are 7 1/2 miles from each other in the southwestern Minnesota countryside, and tell an unusual tale of the passion for town team baseball.
Reusse: Birthday present to myself a long drive, lively conversations
"Things couldn't be more grand as a part-time sports columnist at the Star Tribune. We have plenty of firepower to take care of the important stuff, and the bosses (mostly) allow my whims."
