The baseball field in Farming, Minn., is right next to the town’s cemetery.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
The baseball field in Farming, Minn., is right next to the town’s cemetery.

Reusse: 100 years of Minnesota townball. There's nothing else like it.

August 12
All things change in sports, right? Baseball's speed-up rules, the Big Ten's 18 teams, breakdancing at the Olympics. But there are exceptions. One is Minnesota's unique summer pastime known as "townball."
Ada’s Fetting brothers: Front -Blake (3B), Beau (SS), Brett (2B). Back: Braiden (CF).

Reusse: Brothers, visiting teams and beer are townball life blood

August 27, 2022
Ada's A's, with seven sibling representing two families, were a long way from home but ensured a good-sized crew for the Class C tournament.
Reusse: Koskie's town ball team falls in record 21-inning marathon

Reusse: Koskie's town ball team falls in record 21-inning marathon

August 29, 2022
The state amateur tournament game started a couple hours late because of weather and ended a few minutes into Monday.
Andrew Kinney, a pitcher with the Sauk Valley League's Sartell Stone Poneys, warmed up his arm during a game against the Atwater Chuckers on Friday, J
Don't Miss

Reusse: Townball rules Sundays in central Minnesota

July 10, 2017
The 10-team Stearns County League forms a family, both in spirit and in reality, dating back more than 75 years in what is pretty much its original form.
Matt Leritz Park in “Midway,” which is between Menahga and Wolf Lake
Don't Miss

Reusse: Snurdbirds are town ball power in a no-man's-land stadium

August 26, 2018
How did Midway get its name? How can a place without people field a baseball team? Where can you see them play? And what's a Snurdbird, anyway?
The Milroy Yankees and Milroy Irish both represent a town of 243 people in southwestern Minnesota. But they are in separate leagues and have never pla

Reusse: Tiny Milroy: 243 people, one family spat, two beautiful ballparks

July 9, 2018
Yankee Field and the Irish Yard are 7 1/2 miles from each other in the southwestern Minnesota countryside, and tell an unusual tale of the passion for town team baseball.
Don’t underestimate the beauty of a drive through southern Minnesota, Patrick Reusse writes.

Reusse: Birthday present to myself a long drive, lively conversations

October 15, 2022
"Things couldn't be more grand as a part-time sports columnist at the Star Tribune. We have plenty of firepower to take care of the important stuff, and the bosses (mostly) allow my whims."