Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a package of bills into law on Thursday that aim to protect providers and people traveling to Minnesota for abortion and gender-affirming care.

The proposals advanced by Minnesota Democrats come as GOP-led states around the country are debating and passing restrictions and bans on abortion and health care that affirms a person's gender identity. That includes neighboring states such as North Dakota, which recently enacted a law saying health care providers there could face felony charges for providing gender-affirming care to minors.

"That march of bigotry and hate stops at Minnesota's borders," Walz said Thursday, surrounded by legislators and advocates of the proposals. "Freedom is on the march in Minnesota, decency is on the march in Minnesota, compassion is on the march in Minnesota."

The governor also signed a long-sought progressive measure to ban conversion therapy, the discredited practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The proposal will prohibit the practice on minors and vulnerable adults. More than a dozen legislative Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the ban.

"It's been 10 years we've been fighting for this, it feels good," said Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, who led the push for the measure at the Capitol. "It's about making sure those who follow us live in a better world."

The new abortion and gender-affirming care laws codify recent executive orders enacted by Walz that respond to a rapidly changing national landscape.

The new laws will protect families and children traveling to Minnesota for gender-affirming care from repercussions and extradition orders from other states that restrict the procedure. The abortion proposal would enact similar protections, making patient data on abortions private and restricting subpoenas from other states.

"We've been getting calls from people in ... other states," said Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota. "So many people are looking to what we're doing in Minnesota right now. So many people are looking to us to see if Minnesota will be a refuge for me, my family."

Abortion access is protected in Minnesota through a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling and a new law signed in January that codifies abortion rights in statute. But neighboring states South Dakota and Wisconsin immediately banned most abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. North Dakota's governor recently signed law banning nearly all abortions.

"We are saying we will not police your body here in Minnesota, we are saying you are safe here in Minnesota," said Sen. Kelly Morison, DFL-Deephaven, who sponsored the bill. "We are saying you can receive the care that you need here in Minnesota."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.