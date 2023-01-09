HOUSTON – When it comes to the Timberwolves, assumption is a dangerous thing.

Anyone could look at the Wolves' schedule and see Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, basement dwellers of the Western Conference, and assume a win.

The lackadaisical Wolves did win 104-96 but not before making it a lot harder on themselves than they had to. They were down by 20 in the first half and trailed by four entering the fourth quarter before they pulled ahead for their fourth consecutive victory.

Rudy Gobert asserted himself in the second half with 18 points and 11 rebounds and brought an intensity inside that was missing in the first half. Taurean Prince had seven of his 14 points in the fourth while Anthony Edwards played through left hip soreness to score 21. D'Angelo Russell had a team-high 22.

The last thing the Wolves looked like they wanted to do through the first 18 minutes was play a basketball game.

Houston ran up and down the floor on them thanks to seven first-quarter Wolves turnovers. and with 5 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the second, the Rockets had a 58-38 lead.

But Finch found a lineup that started to care — Edwards, Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince. The stops started to come, as did buckets for Edwards and McDaniels, who were the only Wolves who finished in double figures in the first half.

The Wolves cut Houston's lead to 62-58 by the end of the half, a 20-4 run to close it. After tying the third, they got on track in the fourth. Kevin Porter Jr. had 25 for the Rockets.