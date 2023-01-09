Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves

After a lackluster first half, the centerpicked up the intensity on both ends of the floor to finish with 18 points and 11 rebounds to anchor the Wolves' comeback.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 The Wolves' largest deficit, at 58-38 in the second quarter.

2 Houston's second-chance points in the second half.

27 Wolves fast-break points.