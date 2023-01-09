IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves
After a lackluster first half, the centerpicked up the intensity on both ends of the floor to finish with 18 points and 11 rebounds to anchor the Wolves' comeback.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 The Wolves' largest deficit, at 58-38 in the second quarter.
2 Houston's second-chance points in the second half.
27 Wolves fast-break points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Australian Open chief defends tournament's January date
Tournament director Craig Tiley has described as "ridiculous" and "bizarre" calls for the timing of the Australian Open to be changed to allow players a longer off-season.
Sports
Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0
Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night.
Sports
Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night.
Sports
White Sox closer Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Sports
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury
Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant.