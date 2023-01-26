NEW ORLEANS — After losing to Houston, coach Chris Finch summed up his Timberwolves team by saying they were capable of beating anybody and losing to anybody.

So naturally, two nights after losing to the worst team in the NBA, the Wolves regrouped for a 111-102 victory over the Pelicans, a team that has been above them in the standings most of the season.

The Wolves are one of the worst third-quarter teams in the NBA, but they came out with a purpose after being down 52-46 at the half.

Anthony Edwards was 5-for-8, which included three three-pointers, and the Wolves had one of their most impressive short bursts of the season with a 15-0 run that put them ahead 75-61. They would lead by as much as 17 before entering the fourth quarter up 85-73.

They held on in the fourth quarter even amid a racuous atmosphere inside Smoothie King Center after Pelicans coach Willie Green was ejected for arguing with officials with 5 minutes, 54 seconds left. Jaden McDaniels had five key points in the final minutes to stave off a New Orleans comeback.

Edwards finished with 37 while D'Angelo Russell turned it on in the second half for 19. C.J. McCollum had 25 for New Orleans.

Edwards was able to get out and score in transition early as Minnesota opened a 17-10 lead. But the Pelicans hit their final nine shots of the period and outscored the Wolves 24-9 the rest of the way.

The Wolves looked like they were in trouble in the second when the Pelicans opened a 12-point lead thanks to a 7-0 run. But the Wolves regrouped, thanks largely to Edwards, who finished the quarter strong and had 20 at the half.

The Wolves finished the first half without any individual grabbing an offensive rebound, though they had a few team offensive rebounds that deflected out of bounds off the Pelicans.