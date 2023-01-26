IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
Edwards, who had 37 points, did most of his damage in the first three quarters. His big third enabled the Wolves to get the lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Wolves turnovers, their third-lowest mark of the season.
39 Wolves points in the third quarter.
18-4 Wolves fast-break points edge.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers
Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.
Sports
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to keep getting to the free-throw line assured the Milwaukee Bucks would outlast the short-handed Denver Nuggets.
Sports
Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams
Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a matchup of division leaders Wednesday night.
Sports
Cuba picks 5 MLB affiliated players for World Classic
Cubans signed with Major League Baseball organizations and other foreign clubs will for the first time join domestic stars on the national team that will play in the World Baseball Classic, officials announced Wednesday evening.
Sports
Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders
Claude Giroux's game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won't stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it.