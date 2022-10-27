The Timberwolves found a cure to their defensive doldrums Wednesday night — just hit a lot of shots.

Two nights after the Spurs ran them off the floor in transition, the Wolves were effective in one major way at limiting a team's ability to run the floor. They hit 65% from the field in a 134-122 win and got major contributions up and down the roster.

Anthony Edwards got the night started with five first-quarter three-pointers on his way to 34 points and nine assists. Then Jaylen Nowell provided a sterling late burst of bucket-getting that had the crowd chanting "Jay-len, Jay-len" as he scored 23. That was a far cry from the boos that reigned down multiple times on Monday.

In between Edwards and Nowell, there was Jaden McDaniels who scored 20 points after hitting all eight of his shots. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 after not scoring in the first quarter. The Spurs had just six fast-break points.

Edwards was hunting and finding his shot in the first quarter as he helped the Wolves open up 1 15-point lead at halftime. The Wolves hit 10 first-quarter threes, which set a franchise record for most in a quarter. They'd extend that lead to 15 by halftime.

After their typical third quarter swoon took effect and San Antonio cut the lead to six, Nowell made sure the Spurs didn't complete the comeback. He scored 15 in the second half, eight in the fourth quarter, including a thunderous dunk, to push Minnesota's lead to 16 with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left. The Wolves kept San Antonio at arms' length from there. Keldon Johnson had 27 for San Antonio.