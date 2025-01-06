Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

Clippers update: Kawhi Leonard made his season debut Saturday after recovering from a right knee injury and had 12 points in 19 minutes of a victory over the Hawks. He was not listed on the Clippers’ injury report Sunday. Norman Powell leads the Clippers in scoring with 23.5 points per game while James Harden is averaging 21.5. Former Gopher Amir Coffey is averaging 10.7 points, a career high. Another former Gopher, Cam Christie, is playing in the G League for the Clippers and had back-to-back 30-plus-point games for San Diego his past two outings.