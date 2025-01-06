Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
7 p.m. Monday at Target Center; FanDuel Sports Network, KFAN, iHeart app.
Timberwolves update: The Wolves have lost three in a row and take on the Clippers, who they have defeated twice this season. On Nov. 29, the Wolves ended a four-game losing streak with a 93-92 victory over the Clippers at home. Anthony Edwards followed up a 15-point performance against the Celtics with 53 against Detroit on Saturday in a Wolves loss. Mike Conley didn’t score Saturday. Rob Dillingham (ankle) is out for the Wolves.
Clippers update: Kawhi Leonard made his season debut Saturday after recovering from a right knee injury and had 12 points in 19 minutes of a victory over the Hawks. He was not listed on the Clippers’ injury report Sunday. Norman Powell leads the Clippers in scoring with 23.5 points per game while James Harden is averaging 21.5. Former Gopher Amir Coffey is averaging 10.7 points, a career high. Another former Gopher, Cam Christie, is playing in the G League for the Clippers and had back-to-back 30-plus-point games for San Diego his past two outings.
