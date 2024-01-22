WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Charlotte Hornets at Target Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeart radio, 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Wolves by 15.5

Pregame reading: Thunder storm back to steal victory from Wolves.

. . .

Gavin Dorsey's preview:

Opening bell: The Timberwolves host the Hornets on Monday following a late collapse against the Thunder on Saturday. The Wolves were outscored 28-14 in the fourth quarter, and the struggles in the final period encapsulated a poor overall game that included 21 turnovers. Meanwhile, Charlotte heads to the Target Center with just nine wins, having lost seven of its past eight games.

Watch him: Rudy Gobert gathered 18 rebounds Saturday against the Thunder but scored just seven points on 1-for-6 shooting. The 7-1 Frenchman should expect to have a much better day against a less experienced and potentially weakened Hornets frontcourt.

Injuries: Charlotte star guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) missed Saturday's game and is questionable. Center Nick Richards (ankle) has missed the past two games and is questionable.

Forecast: The struggling Hornets present a great opportunity for the Timberwolves to rebound from their loss to the Thunder. Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns should look to dominate on the interior. If they can, Minnesota can get back on track.

. . .

