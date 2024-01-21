At this point in January on the NBA calendar, even the best teams might find it difficult to summon the intensity and execution to play playoff-like basketball.

The energy was certainly there Saturday night in a showdown between the Western Conference's top two teams, even if both teams had many possessions they might like to have back.

The Wolves held their own defensively against the Thunder, but their turnover-prone offense kept costing them. In the end, those turnovers were their undoing in a 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards had a chance to tie the game with the Wolves down three after getting fouled shooting a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left, but Edwards missed all three free throws, the last one intentionally, to end the Wolves' night.

After a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three gave the Thunder a 96-94 lead with 1 minute, 14 seconds to play, Rudy Gobert hit one of two free throws to cut the Thunder lead to one. Minnehaha alum Chet Holmgren missed for Oklahoma City on its next possession, but Mike Conley, who was 1-for-11 on the night, then missed a three from the left wing for the Wolves.

Jalen Williams converted two free throws for a 98-95 Thunder lead with 15 seconds left before Naz Reid scored a layup on a Holmgren goaltend with 8.3 seconds left to make it 98-97.

Isaiah Joe then hit a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left for a three-point Thunder lead. Without a timeout, the Wolves couldn't advance the ball, and had a chance for the tie, but Edwards came up empty.

The Wolves finished the night with 21 turnovers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, 10-for-10 at the foul line before fouling out late, while Edwards had 19. Gilegeous-Alexander had 33 to lead the Thunder while Holmgren had 15.

Much like their slow start Thursday against Memphis, the Wolves were turning the ball over early and looked disorganized from the tip. They fell behind 21-5 in the first seven minutes as they began the night 5-for-14 with five turnovers. Late in the quarter, the Wolves finally arrived to the night with a 9-0 to close the quarter down 30-24. The Wolves were more successful when both teams got into their benches than when the starters squared off against each other.

The game adopted a frenetic pace with plenty of mistakes from both teams to start the second. This favored the Wolves initially as they took their first lead of the night, 33-32.

The Wolves got some key minutes from Jordan McLaughlin, who had eight points, including an off-the dribble corner three as the shot-clock was expiring, and three assists. Reid also provided a needed spark with 10 points and four blocks in 13 consecutive minutes.

But Oklahoma City closed the half on an 11-3 run with the starters back on the floor for a 57-54 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the half with 18 points. The Wolves had 13 turnovers by the half.

The Wolves came out a different team in the third quarter, and grabbed a hold of the lead early with a 7-0 run. The Wolves also had their best defensive quarter of the night in limiting the Thunder to just 6-for-20. But they couldn't find enough offense in the fourth.



