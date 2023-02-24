Friday 7 p.m. vs. Hornets • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves lost their last game before the All-Star break, 114-106 to the Wizards. The Wolves have a 5-7 record against the teams with the five worst records in the league. They lost their previous game against the Hornets 110-108 in Charlotte on Nov. 25. ... Point guard Mike Conley has played in three games since the Wolves acquired him from Utah. Conley went scoreless against the Wizards and is averaging six assists so far in his Wolves tenure.

Hornets update: Charlotte went into the break having won two straight after dropping seven straight. The Hornets enter Friday's game with the second-worst offensive rating in the league and the sixth-worst defensive rating. They have the league's worst true-shooting percentage, a metric that weighs the value of three-point shots and free throws. ... Guard LaMelo Ball is averaging a career-high 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game.