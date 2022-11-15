The Timberwolves are re-signing guard-forward A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Monday night.

The Wolves had originally signed Lawson to a two-way contract over the summer but had waived him before the season in order to sign forward Luka Garza to a two-way deal.

But last month after the Wolves waived Eric Paschall, who was also on a two-way contract, it opened up the other two-way slot on their roster. The Wolves are bringing Lawson back with that opening.

Lawson, a native of Toronto, played in college at South Carolina. After the Wolves waived him, Lawson played in four games with the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta's G-League affiliate. He averaged 22.3 points per game and was shooting 62% from the field. He also played with the Skyhawks last season and averaged 11.8 points in 33 regular-season games.