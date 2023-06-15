Minnesota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea announced Thursday that she will step down from the court in October after 13 years leading the Judicial Branch.

The announcement came as a surprise because Gildea was highly engaged in her work, had not publicly hinted at retirement and, at 61, is years away from the mandatory retirement age of 70.

"I believe it is the right time to initiate a transition in leadership within our organization," she wrote in an email to judges and staff. "After three difficult years, we have reached the other side of the pandemic and have made great strides in eliminating the pandemic backlog."

Her departure will give DFL Gov. Tim Walz an opportunity to shape the court by naming her successor. The chief justice is pivotal in directing the court system across the state's 87 counties.

Gildea was appointed to the state's high court by former GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2006 after she served a brief stint on the Hennepin County District Court bench. Pawlenty elevated her to chief justice in July 2010 as the successor to former Chief Justice Eric Magnuson.

Gildea said Minnesota is viewed as among the most innovative and well-managed court systems. "Serving as chief justice has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such incredibly dedicated judges and staff," she wrote.

In her tenure, Gildea said the system made "tremendous strides to increase access to justice in Minnesota, modernize the work of our courts, and navigate the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

She cited electronic filing options and access as well as support for those who represent themselves. She said livestreaming options have reduced barriers to court access.

Gildea also mentioned a new strategic plan adopted by the Minnesota Judicial Council on Thursday that will guide the work through the next two years. "The future of the Minnesota Judicial Branch is extremely bright, and I am excited to see what all of you, alongside our next Chief Justice, will accomplish in the years ahead," she wrote.

Gildea also has suffered personal loss in recent years. Her husband Andy Gildea died suddenly in November 2021. Gildea was expected to meet with the media on Friday morning.

Before she was appointed to the bench, Gildea was briefly a prosecutor in Hennepin County. She served as associate general counsel at the University of Minnesota from 1993-2004 and was in private practice at Arent Fox in Washington, D.C., from 1986-1993.

She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota in Morris and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.