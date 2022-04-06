The chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court has reappointed Susan Humiston as director of the state agency in charge of lawyer discipline, despite objections from the oversight board that oversees the agency and allegations of bullying by former employees.

Susan Humiston, who has led the state's Office of Lawyer Professional Responsibility since 2016, was appointed to another two-year term by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, a court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

In her order, dated March 31, Gildea said she decided to rehire Humiston after receiving "input from the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board," which oversees the agency and provides advice to the Supreme Court about its operations.

Gildea declined to answer questions about why she disregarded the oversight board's recommendation to seek a new director.

Humiston did not respond to requests for comment,

In a Jan. 31 letter, the oversight board sharply criticized Humiston, saying she was responsible for a decline in the quality of work handled by the agency. The board also faulted her for trying to "shift responsibility" for recent problems onto others.

"In sum, the board believes that [the agency] is being poorly managed, and believes that the director's poor management is hindering the office's important work," the board said in the letter.

Since Humiston was hired to run the agency in 2016, 15 prosecutors have quit their jobs, with most of them citing a toxic work environment. By contrast, eight lawyers left the office in the prior 17 years. Former staff members have cited multiple instances of bullying and unprofessional conduct, including rudeness, condescension, insults, yelling, micromanagement and berating of them in front of colleagues.

Humiston has denied mistreating employees, saying in a written response that she works every day to ensure a "collaborative and respectful work environment."

The office typically handles more than 1,000 complaints against Minnesota lawyers each year, but more than 100 complaints have languished for more than a year without any action being taken, records show. The Supreme Court has ultimate authority over OLPR's operations.

In December, Associate Justice Natalie Hudson told members of the oversight board that they were not to consider the staff departures in their review of Humiston, saying that subject will be handled by state Court Administrator Jeff Shorba, who would be interviewing current and former staffers as part of Humiston's performance review.

The Supreme Court stripped the oversight board of its authority over personnel in 2021 after reappointing Humiston to a new two-year term over the board's objections in 2020.

Board members said they have not been informed of the outcome of Shorba's review or even told whether the review has been completed. Two former attorneys of the disciplinary agency said they spent just five minutes on the phone discussing their departures with a court official, describing the conversations as perfunctory and superficial.

"I wonder how thorough of an investigation they are doing if they are not speaking to everyone who left," said former attorney Siama Brand, who quit in late 2020. "I find that kind of strange."

In a previous interview, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court declined to address the criticism. "The Supreme Court is conducting a thorough evaluation of the director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility as part of the reappointment process," spokeswoman Jodi Boyne said in a written response to questions.

In February, Humiston said she continues to "lead the office with integrity. I'm proud of what the office continues to accomplish under my leadership, and remain focused on supporting our hardworking team as we work to protect the public and strengthen the legal profession."

In its letter to the court, the oversight board noted that Humiston "raised the issue of personnel turnover as a factor contributing to these problems," including delays in case processing. The board noted that the agency's backlog remains largely unchanged despite a huge drop in new cases during the pandemic.

The oversight board said members were concerned that some case files demonstrated "inadequate investigation" and "nonexistent analysis of important legal questions." A majority of board members also faulted Humiston for her "apparent failure to effectively delegate," noting that she told members she had reviewed all 500 open cases. "That appears to be impossible," the board said in its letter.