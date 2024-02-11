Minnesotans who drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday could face more than champagne problems.

The Minnesota State Patrol has stepped up DWI enforcement for the weekend in light of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, said spokesperson Lt. Jill Frankfurth Sunday morning.

"For those big events, anyone that wants to come in and work, it's pretty much available because we know that these are times where people go out and celebrate," she said.

Last year, law enforcement made 300 DWI arrests on Super Bowl weekend in Minnesota, Frankfurth said.

She urged anyone planning to drink at a Super Bowl party to make a plan ahead of time, whether that's designating a sober driver, spending the night where you're celebrating, rideshare or public transit.

"We want everybody to get to and from where they're going safely," she said. "Make that plan before you go because making one bad decision could have lifelong consequences for a family somewhere."

Frankfurth also urged Minnesotans to speak up if they see someone about to drive after drinking, and to call 911 if they see an erratic driver on the road who could be impaired.

Eden Prairie Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it's planning stepped-up DWI enforcement, too.











