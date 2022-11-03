Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Senior forward Jenny Vetter of Minnesota State Mankato was named the NSIC's Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Mackenzie Rath, a junior, the Goalkeeper of the Year, and the Mavericks' Brian Bahl the Coach of the Year. MSU Mankato won its seventh conference regular-season title.

Bemidji State senior defender Megan Dahl was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Hannah Smith of Northern State the Freshman of the Year.

The host Mavericks (14-1-4, 11-0-4 conference) will play Minot State at 2 p.m. Friday in the NSIC tournament semifinals.

Etc.