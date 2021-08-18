Masks and vaccinations will not be required at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, but both are encouraged to limit opportunities for coronavirus transmission during the 12-day event.

The State Fair issued pandemic guidance on Wednesday amid a rising COVID-19 wave caused by a delta variant of the coronavirus. Leaders considered mask or vaccine requirements but ultimately opted for a largely voluntary approach to manage pandemic risks.

"We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking," the State Fair said in an update on its website. "Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what's right. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you're shopping or visiting an exhibit."

A fast-spreading delta variant has caused a new COVID-19 wave in Minnesota over the past month, despite vaccination progress that has resulted in 69.2% of eligible people 12 and older receiving at least a first dose. The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing has risen above Minnesota's 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased from 90 in mid-July to 461 on Tuesday.

Masks will be required on public busses to and from the fair, as well as first aid stations. They also will be required for unvaccinated individuals on fair trolleys. They are recommended indoors and in crowded outdoor locations for people older than two who are medically able to wear them.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in the North End Event Center during the fair, which normally draws more than 2 million visitors but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

