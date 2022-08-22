Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY: Booths in Dan Patch Park displaying services and programs for military families, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Entertainment, presentations and musical guests. $12 discount admission for active military and their spouses and kids; and retired military or veterans and their spouses. Deals on merchandise and food for all guests and early bird specials on Midway and Kidway rides and games until 1 p.m.

COMEDY

GRANDSTAND: Jim Gaffigan: 7 p.m.

MUSIC

DNR PARK: Land O'Dixie Rented Mules Band: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Chico Chavez Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Gypsy: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: 34th Infantry Division 'Red Bull' Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Dawson Hollow: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Six Appeal: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Dire Straits Legacy: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Yunior Romero: 6:30 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Navy Band Great Lakes Horizon: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; Jake La Botz: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: Annie Mack: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Performing Arts Show: 5:30 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Veterans Garden Ceremony: 9:15 a.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Agrilympics: Celebrity Farm Animal Calling Contest: 12:20 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Dairy Under the Microscope: 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Pleasant Valley Cloggers: 10, 11 a.m. & noon; Cinema Ballroom Studio: 1 & 2:30 p.m. Rhythm & Swing: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Kenny Ahern: 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.; Flyin' Hawaiian Show: 12:30 & 3:30 p.m.; State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Military Appreciation Day Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.; Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.

THE NORTH END: Black Storytellers Alliance: 10, 10:45 a.m., 12:15 & 1 p.m.; Zorongo Flamenco: 3, 3:45, 5:15 & 6 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: Open Eye Theatre: 10:30, 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; Duniya Drum & Dance: 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: State Fair Flower Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Plants for Shade Under Trees: 10 a.m.; Benefits of a Night Garden: 11 a.m.; Backyard Composting: Noon; Trees for Our Future Climate: 1 p.m.; Hostas From Minis to Giants: 4 p.m.; Attracting Birds and Butterflies to Your Garden: 4 p.m.; Mums and Fall Annuals Designing: 5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Ask Mr. Michael: 10 a.m.; Recycling Right in Minnesota: 2 p.m.; Save Money and the Environment: 4 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Minnesota Wine Paired to Summer's Easiest Entertaining Tips: 3:30 p.m.

Everyday Events, Aug. 25-Sept. 5

FAIRGROUNDS HOURS: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 25-Sept. 4; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sept. 5 (Labor Day). Many events end earlier on the final day.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Performance: 11:30 a.m., 5 & 7:30 p.m.; 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking demonstrations, video presentations and interactive programming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 25-26, 29-31, Sept. 3-4; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 27-28, Sept. 5.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape & Construction Displays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 5.; Meet the Animals and Veterinarians: 10 a.m. daily, except 6 p.m. Aug. 26 & 30; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.; Ag Champions: 5 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and her court have their likenesses carved from a 90-pound block of butter by a sculptor. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25-Sept. 4.

DNR PARK: Climb the DNR Fire Tower: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Invasive Carp Table: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Smokey Bear Appearance: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: Hourly from 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. EDUCATION BUILDING: Entries from the K-12 competition, robotics demonstrations, educational institutions and nonprofit exhibitors. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Home to the Alphabet Forest and Math On-A-Stick where guests can pose for photos with fair letters, play games or take a book break. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monster Shop Bump'n: 1:30, 4:30 & 6 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Winning artwork on display. Daily featured artists give a glimpse into how art is created. "Be a Fine Arts Detective" sends viewers on an observational hunt to earn a ribbon. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FRASER SENSORY BUILDING: A calming space for guests with sensory-processing challenges, with activities and educational and employment resources. Wright Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. North of Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania: An award-winning equine educational exhibit with displays on horse topics. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25, 27 & Sept. 5; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 29; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 31; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 1-4.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: An educational exhibit where kids experience the agricultural process. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

HISTORY WALKING TOUR: A 2-mile, 12-stop self-guided tour of historical spots on the fairgrounds. Brochures available at any tour stop, J.V. Bailey House or History & Heritage Center. Visit at least eight stops to collect a prize.

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER MUSEUM: The museum celebrates 35 years with a living history exhibit. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. East side of Cosgrove next to the 4-H Building.

NORTH END EVENT CENTER: Survival: The Exhibition: An immersive wilderness exhibit. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. North of Murphy Av.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: Noon, 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Learn about the history of machines and farming through displays and demonstrations. Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: Meet the dog breeds, pet surgery suite and canine and training demonstrations. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Blue Ribbon Bingo: Hourly sessions 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

ROBERT A. CHRISTENSEN PAVILION: Oink Booth: A look into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, except 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Minnesota Historical Society History On-A-Schtick: 10 & 11 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Baa Booth: Educational exhibit with sheep displays and hands-on activities. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 25-31 except 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 28; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1.

STATE FAIR PARADE: Travels a 14-block route beginning near the Haunted House, going north on Cosgrove Street, west on Randall Avenue and south on Underwood Street. 2 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in a study by a variety of university departments. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: Photos & Games with Goldy Gopher: Noon. South side of Dan Patch Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts.

VISITORS PLAZA: Meet State Fair Mascots Fairborne and Fairchild: 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: A showcase of the competitions, entertainment, agriculture, food and merchandise that have been the heart of the fair. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Hands-On Ag Literacy Activities: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Straw Bale Gardening: 1 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: "Brewed in Minnesota," an interactive educational exhibit. Sample flights of craft beers and view stage programming. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Garden Kaleidoscopes: Gaze into kaleidoscopes and see flowers transform into images of color and movement. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: An interactive exhibit that seeks to inspire Minnesotans to get connected to the food they eat. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Harvesting Honey: 1, 2, 4 & 5 p.m.; no 1 p.m. on Aug. 31; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26-Sept. 4; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26-Sept. 5; Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 26-Sept. 5. Minnesota State Floral Association Floralpalooza: Spooktacular: An immersive exhibit of the supernatural. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Get your gardening questions answered by representatives from the university's Master Gardener Program. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: View more than 8,000 handicrafts and baked goods along with daily demonstrations and a recipe card roundup. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ANIMALS

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Educational exhibit housing baby animals, and a hen house. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 5.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: Meet horses and their owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 25 & 29; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27 & Sept. 5; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 4.