StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
How the Minnesota State Fair became a 12-day event
How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
3 young children found in towed vehicle returned to their mother
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
MPD officer injured after being dragged by car during arrest attempt
Firing, reprimand of organizers lead to complaints of union busting at MN350
100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
Medcalf: As a new school year begins, Minnesota's teachers and students need our support now more than ever
Review: At the State Fair, Keith Urban proves that he's country's biggest rock star
The spring 'poop rain' remains a mystery, as Angie Craig pushes for an investigation
next

Curious Minnesota

 600300124

How the Minnesota State Fair became a 12-day event

The Great Minnesota Get-Together outlasts state fairs in neighboring states. Its length hasn't changed since 1975. 
By Star Tribune
August 27, 2023 — 1:30pm

The Wisconsin State Fair is 11 days long. So is the Iowa State Fair. In North Dakota, the event lasts nine days. In South Dakota, just five.

So how did Minnesota come to outdo its neighbors, with a get-together running a full 12 days?

Reader Jasmine Snow asked Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's reader-powered reporting project, to figure out why the Minnesota State Fair is so long. Snow, a former Star Tribune intern, said the question came to her while she was working at the newspaper.

"I'm from South Dakota, actually, and so the state fairs that we have here aren't as cool," Snow said. "And looking into it, I hadn't found other state fairs that were as long."

(Yes, the State Fair of Texas is 24 days long — that's another story.)

Minnesota didn't have a 12-day State Fair until 1975. Until that year, the fair lasted between three and 11 days, said Keri Huber, an archivist with the Minnesota State Fair.

As the fair's popularity grew, so did the length of the event.

"There was a request for more and more days to extend it, especially for it to last two weekends," Huber said.

The Minnesota State Fair began as the Minnesota Territorial Fair in 1855, and lasted two or three days until 1857. The fair was governed by the Minnesota Territorial Agricultural Society and included agricultural exhibits such as grain, vegetables and livestock, as well as competitions. About 2,000 people attended each year, Huber said.

At that time, agriculture was just getting established in Minnesota, said Kate Roberts, director of exhibits for the Minnesota Historical Society.

"It was important for the movers and shakers of the Twin Cities to try to convince immigrants and folks to move to Minnesota because it is a great place to be a farmer," Roberts said.

The State Fair was held at Fort Snelling in 1860.
Hennepin County Library
The State Fair was held at Fort Snelling in 1860.

Over time, other features were added to the fair, including live entertainment, retail, rides and other attractions.

But agriculture is still featured throughout the fairgrounds, in spaces such as the livestock barns and the Agriculture Horticulture Building, which hosts the popular crop art competition.

"I think the key to the fair's success over time is that it has stayed true to its roots," Roberts said. "But it is also adapted as trends changed over time."

After a one-year hiatus due to a lack of funds in 1858 — the year Minnesota became a state — the fair returned in 1859 as the Minnesota State Fair. In 1885, the first year it was held at the permanent fairgrounds in Ramsey County, the fair ran for six days. Over time, the length gradually increased until it reached 12 days.

The fair didn't end on Labor Day until 1939. Huber said that having the fair last until the September holiday gave more opportunities for children to attend before heading back to school.

Labor Day weekend has become an increasingly popular time to attend the fair, and Huber said it's the "unofficial end of the summer for Minnesota."

Although there have been requests to extend the fair past 12 days, she said, it isn't feasible because vendors participate in other state fairs and need time for travel and setup.

The change in the fair's length has also changed the planning process. Huber said once the fair ends, officials start to look ahead at what to do better for the next year's fair. From contracting entertainment artists to renting buildings, it takes a whole year to plan the highly-anticipated event.

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Hannah Pinski is a Star Tribune summer intern from the University of Iowa.

612-492-1595
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
Opinion Exchange Why is Minnesota short on teachers?
August 26
Local 3 young children found in towed vehicle returned to their mother
16 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
Opinion Exchange Why is Minnesota short on teachers?
August 26
Local 3 young children found in towed vehicle returned to their mother
16 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
State Fair 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
August 24
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
8:45am
Nation How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government
11:11am
Vikings Vikings roster projection: Who will make final cut?
9:01am
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Local
    16 minutes ago

    3 young children found in towed vehicle returned to their mother

    Three children younger than the age of 5 were found early Sunday under blankets in the backseat of a vehicle that had been towed from…
    Local
    44 minutes ago
    Crowds on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Falcon Heights, Minn.

    How the Minnesota State Fair became a 12-day event

    The Great Minnesota Get-Together outlasts state fairs in neighboring states. Its length hasn't changed since 1975.
    Local
    August 26

    MPD officer injured after being dragged by car during arrest attempt

    A Minneapolis police officer was injured Saturday after being dragged by a vehicle while attempting to arrest a man suspected of driving with stolen license…
    Local
    August 26

    Otter Tail County bull attack ends in death

    A farmer in western Minnesota was killed Saturday afternoon after being attacked by a bull.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after…
    Local
    August 26

    Rally accident cancels race stage, sends driver to hospital

    The hospital trip was only precautionary, said organizers of the rally race held near Lake Itasca.

Use these guides to explore the fair

Related Coverage
Most Read
  1. 100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again • State Fair
  2. The spring 'poop rain' remains a mystery, as Angie Craig pushes for an investigation • South Metro
  3. How the Minnesota State Fair became a 12-day event • Local
  4. FairCam: Live from the Minnesota State Fair • State Fair
  5. MPD officer injured after being dragged by car during arrest attempt • Local

© 2023 StarTribune. All rights reserved.