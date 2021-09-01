If you've ever walked into the Creative Activities Building at the State Fair, you've seen the impressive handiwork of Minnesota cooks. Here are the top winners from the food categories; find the complete list at mnstatefair.org/competitions.
Baked products
YEAST BREAD, PLAIN DOUGH
Bread, white, no seeds: Dale Kingsbury, Eagan
Bread, Herb: Kristen Norman, Minneapolis
Bread, whole wheat or graham: Heather Zarrett, Champlin
Bread, raisin or dried cranberry: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Bread, whole grains: John Perhay, Savage
Bread, potato: James Lind, Minnetonka
Bread, artisan, sourdough or other non-ethnic: Anne Miller, Woodbury
Dinner rolls, whole grain: Emily Misgen, Faribault
Dinner rolls, white: Kim Mueller, Shakopee
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, plain dough: Heather Zarrett, Champlin
YEAST BREAD, SWEET DOUGH
Coffee cake, apple (no rings): Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Sweet rolls, without fruit or nuts: Marilyn Johnson, Ham Lake
Sweet rolls, containing fruit or nuts: Sharon Su, Rochester
Coffee ring (ring shape only): Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Coffee cake, pull-apart: Sharon Su, Rochester
Sweepstakes, yeast breads, sweet dough: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
QUICK BREAD
Banana bread, no additions: Nadia Drokina, Otsego
Lemon bread, no additions, no icing: Lois Thielen, Grey Eagle
Beer bread, using Minnesota craft beer: Cortney Carlson, Fridley
Not otherwise specified, bread: Sheila Mullen, Woodbury
Nut bread, no fruit or chips to be included: Chad O'Leary, Maplewood
Coffee cake, 8 in. or 9 in. round or 8 in. square: Roxanne Goodwin, Mound
Vegetable bread: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Muffins, blueberry: Steph Krueger, Lakeville
Muffins, poppy seed, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Muffins, oatmeal, no fruit, chips, nuts or vegetable: Emily Hietpas, St. Paul
Muffins, containing vegetable: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata
Bundt-type coffee cake, whole cake; 8 in. or 9 in.: Melinda Chapel, St. Paul
Scones: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
Sweepstakes, quick breads: Candace Freeman, Melrose
CAKE, EGG
Angel food cake, white: Melissa Findlay-Lampkin, Minneapolis
Chiffon cake: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
Chocolate chiffon cake: Sharon Su, Rochester
Sponge cake: Carmel Kaliher, St. Louis Park
Sweepstakes, egg cakes: Nancy Dosen, Minneapolis
CUPCAKES
Decorated cupcakes, Sunflowers: Heather Goulding, St. Paul
CAKES, FAT OR COOKING OIL
Cakes, three (3) or four (4) layers, 8- or 9-in., any flavor: Kelsey Oja, Minneapolis
White cake (with egg whites), 8- or 9-in. two-layer: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Chocolate cake, 8- or 9-in. two-layer: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Pound or loaf cake, no additions or topping: Darlynn Benjamin, Minneapolis
Light bundt cake, no marble, no topping: Chad O'Leary, Maplewood
Dark bundt cake, no marble, no topping: Aya Johnson, St. Louis Park
Vegetable or fruit type, single-layer cake, 8- or 9-in., round or square: Renee Janas-Johnson, Brooklyn Park
Sweepstakes, cakes with fat or cooking oil: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Grand cake sweepstakes (best cake of the fair): Candace Freeman, Melrose
COOKIES AND BARS
Chocolate chip cookies, no fruits or nuts: Beth Christianson-Melby, Halstad
Chocolate chip cookies, with nuts, no fruit: Mary Horoshak, Fridley
Chocolate chip cookies, with oatmeal: Amy Clarke, Savage
Thumbprint cookies: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Light cookies, rolled flat, no frosting: Julie Palmquist, Andover
Dark cookies, rolled flat, no frosting: Candy Dreshar, Andover
Ice box (refrigerator) cookies: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Ball-type cookies, not flattened before baking: Maureen Grailer, Cambridge
Light cookies, drop: Elizabeth Connaughty, Rosemount
Dark cookies, drop: Wayne Detzler, New Hope
Peanut butter cookies, no additions: Ronald Maidment, Cannon Falls
Sandwich cookies: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis
Light cookies, ball type, flattened before baking: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Dark cookies, ball type, flattened before baking: Joe Smithwick, Cottage Grove
Oatmeal cookies, no fruits, nuts or chips or icing: Debbie Ellingboe, Wayzata
Shortbread cookies: Karen Mateer, St. Paul
Decorated cookies — Presidential: Dawn Dvorak, Mayer
Bars, cake-type or "single layer," with or without topping: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Bars, layered, no lemon: Elissa Kalman, Orono
Chocolate brownies plain, no frosting: Charlie Lucas, Minneapolis
Chocolate brownies with nuts, chips and/or frosting: Michelle Geisel, Blaine
Sweepstakes, cookies: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, bars: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
PIES
Apple pies: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Creative apple pies: Carol Marsh, Duluth
Multi-berry pies: Timothy Scott, Mahtomedi
Sweepstakes, pies: Carol Marsh, Duluth
ETHNIC BAKING
Ethnic baking, cookies: Jolynn Wilkinson, Golden Valley
Ethnic baking, bread: Gayle Werner, Minnetonka
Ethnic baking, crisp bread or crackers: Kristen Norman, Minneapolis
Ethnic baking, cake: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley
Ethnic baking, not otherwise specified: Mary Drabik, Shoreview
Sweepstakes, ethnic baking: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley
Gluten-free baking
Gluten-free: quick bread loaf: Melissa Hedwall, St. Paul
Gluten-free: scones or muffins: Kathleen Koderick, Rosemount
Gluten-free: cookies or bars: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis
Gluten-free: cake, any flavor, 8-9 inch two-layer: Sarah Peterson, St. Paul
Gluten-free: yeast bread or rolls: Rachel Memelink, Minneapolis
Sweepstakes, gluten-free baking: Joan Kinsley, Minneapolis
SPECIAL CONTESTS
Vegan Main Dish Contest: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
Cake Decorating Contest: Minnesota Landmarks: Connie Seelig, Eden Prairie
Blue Ribbon Best Bread Contest: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Blue Ribbon Best Cake Contest: Maggie MacIntosh, Minneapolis
Blue Ribbon Best Cookie Contest: Rachael Hood, Minneapolis
Blue Ribbon Best Pie Contest: Kathleen McCarron, Roseville
3 Cricketeers' Best Recipe Contest: Baked goods and other goodies: Anne Ahiers, Vadnais Heights
Les Dames d'Escoffier International: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Peterson Memorial Award: Carol Marsh, Duluth; Timothy Scott, Mahtomedi
Braham Pie Day, of Braham, Minn., the "Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota": Carol Marsh, Duluth
Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley
American Swedish Institute: Jolynn Wilkinson, Golden Valley
Catherine Hanley Ethnic Baking Award: Roberta Niemela, Golden Valley
Florence Brammer: Amy Ellenberger, St. Paul
Canning
FRUITS
Applesauce, no additions other than sugar: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Fruit, unsweetened: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Syrup-packed fruit: Linda Lamosse, Blaine
Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid: Teresa Craig, Elk River
JELLIES
Apple: Robert Jackson, Excelsior
Blackberry: Joan Till-Born, Byron
Cherry: Betsy Born, Minneapolis
Crab apple: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Currant: Liz McMann, St. Paul
Grape: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Herb or herb combo, no mint: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Mint: Randi Madden, St. Paul
Pepper: Alya Shafik, Shakopee
Plum: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Red raspberry: Jean Reuteler, Jordan
Strawberry: Ann Sparks, Preston
Wild fruit: Beth Dircks, Minneapolis
Wine or fruit and wine: Laura Ackerman, Cottage Grove
Combination of fresh fruits, at least two: Maria Buhl, Inver Grove Heights
Not otherwise specified: Beth Dircks, Minneapolis
JAMS
Fruit with heat or spice coming from peppers: Mary Drabik, Shoreview
Apricot: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Black raspberry: Joanne Schultz, St. Paul
Blackberry: Karen Fanning, Minneapolis
Blueberry: Sarah Groen, Arden Hills
Cherry: Skarlie Martin, Bloomington
Orange marmalade: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Citrus marmalade: Jill Adams, St. Louis Park
Nectarine: Mary Carlson, White Bear Lake
Peach: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Pear: Jessica Bartels, Hugo
Plum: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Red raspberry: Dorothy Barr, Minneapolis
Rhubarb: Michelle Jost, St. Paul
Strawberry: Alicia Swenson, Hastings
Wild fruit: Susan Lyall, Excelsior
Fruit, with additional flavors and/or spice: Jason Householder, Blaine
Rhubarb with other fruit: Katherine Anderson, Edina
Multi-fruit combinations, with no spice or flavorings: Susan Lindberg, Minneapolis
No-sugar jam: Cambria Breitkreutz, St. Paul
Fruit and wine or liquor (can include spice): Jean Reuteler, Jordan
Not otherwise specified: Rachel Yahnke, Minneapolis
BUTTERS
Apple: Meg Hunter, Oakdale
Not otherwise specified (no pumpkin): Kathy Lee, Mounds View
RELISHES AND SAUCES
Picante or salsa, mild: Susan Lyall, Excelsior
Picante or salsa, hot: Lexi Singer, Lakeville North High School, Lakeville
Chutney, fruit: Kim Kaiser, Minneapolis
Barbecue sauce, non-traditional style: Kurt Zinda, Braham
Barbecue sauce (no spaghetti sauce) traditional style: Robert McAdams, Minneapolis
Corn relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin
Pepper relish: Gillian Schilke, Minneapolis
Cucumber relish: Therese Weierke, Champlin
Zucchini relish: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Not otherwise specified: Therese Weierke, Champlin
PICKLES
Beet: Wayne Estenson, Maple Grove
Bean, can include dill: Kathy Lee, Mounds View
Bread and butter, sweet: Barb Schaller, Burnsville
Cucumber, sweet: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Dill, no garlic or vegetable: Gwendolyn Swenson, North Branch
Dill, with garlic but no other vegetable or spices: Wayne Estenson, Maple Grove
Dill, with other vegetables and/or spices, not hot: Robert Briant, Prior Lake
Dill, hot: Kathy Lee, Mounds View
Peppers, sweet: Amy Munsinger, Elko New Market
Peppers, hot: Amy Munsinger, Elko New Market
Sauerkraut (must be heat-processed): Michael Hanson, Plymouth
Watermelon rind, sweet: Kerry Kelzenberg, Bloomington
Not otherwise specified, single or mixed vegetable: John Swenson, Roseville
VINEGARS
Display of non-herbed flavored vinegars, filtered, 3 varieties: Deborah Otten, Edina
Display of herbed vinegars, filtered, 3 varieties: No first place
TOMATOES
Tomatoes: Teresa Craig, Elk River
Tomato mixture, Minnesota-style: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Tomato juice: Teresa Craig, Elk River
DRIED ITEMS
Dried fruit: Gillian Schilke, Minneapolis
Dried vegetables: Gillian Schilke, Minneapolis
Dried herbs: Timothy Roatch, West St. Paul
Jerky: Jason Westad, Roseville
MAPLE SYRUP
Golden maple syrup, delicate flavor: Stu and Corinne Peterson, Dent
Amber maple syrup, rich flavor: Jack Sullivan, Edina
Dark maple syrup, robust flavor: Curtis Jones, Onamia
Very dark maple syrup, strong flavor: Jack Sullivan, Edina
Special contests
Canning with Mrs. Wages (jam): Gillian Schilke, Minneapolis
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, jellies and jams): Skarlie Martin, Bloomington,
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, relish): Therese Weierke, Champlin
Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, pickles): John Swenson, Roseville
Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers Award: Curtis Jones, Onamia
Honey and Apiary Products
LIQUID HONEY
White honey: Amelia Narigon, St. Paul
Light amber honey: Karen Voy, Oakdale Parks Apiary, Oakdale
Amber honey: No first place
12-ounce plastic squeeze bear containers: Craig Fourre, Dayton
GRANULATED (CREAMED) HONEY
Creamed honey, natural flavor: Susan Imhoff, Andover
Creamed honey, fruit flavored: Warren Schave, Wyoming
Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored: Susan Imhoff, Andover
Honey Yeast Breads
White: Mary Ann Gertken-Johnson, Richmond
Cinnamon raisin: Linda Wendland, Chaska
Challah: Kris Cramer, St. Paul
Rye: Lois Thielen, Grey Eagle
Multigrain: Nicole Aufderhar, Walker
Dinner rolls: William Middeke, Eden Prairie
Sweet rolls: Sue Brown, Minneapolis
HONEY QUICK BREADS
Fruit muffins: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Oatmeal muffins: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Scones: Sonia Jacobsen, Roseville
Banana bread: Marcia Adair, St. Paul
Gluten-free muffins: Mary Zastrow, Apple Valley
UNFROSTED HONEY CAKES
Carrot cake: Candace Freeman, Melrose
Chiffon or sponge cake: Zoe Gwinn, Field Middle School, Minneapolis
Minnesota Hobby Beekeepers Award
Baklava: Pam Ploumidis, North Oaks
HONEY COOKIES
Peanut butter cookies: Chad O'Leary, Maplewood
Fruit bars: Joyce Lacey, Ashby
HONEY PASTRIES
Apple pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Double crust fruit pie: Fay Peterson, Apple Valley
Pecan pie: Andrea Wambold, Eagan
Baked cheese cake: Meg Gehlen Nodzon, St. Paul
Baklava: Pam Ploumidis, North Oaks
Honey treats and granola
Snack mix: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Energy or granola bar: Karen Cope, Minneapolis
Honey caramel popcorn: Joyce Lacey, Ashby
Honey baked nuts: Ted Narveson, Minnetonka
Honey granola: Karen Onny, Spring Park
Honey beverages
Honey lemonade: Andrew Panek, North St. Paul
Honey butters and spreads
Flavored honey butter: Oliver Mechtel, Brooklyn Park
Fruit preserve or jam, processed: Mark Manship, Minneapolis
Honey fruits and pickled vegetables
Peaches, plain or spiced: Diann Albers, Apple Valley
Any pickled vegetable or fruit relish: Diann Albers, Apple Valley
Any other canned fruit: Natalya Singer, Century Middle School, Lakeville
Honey salad dressings or dips
Russian or French style dressing: Janel Schliemann, Minneapolis
Tomato salsa, canned: Steve Gompertz, Andover
Fresh fruit or veggie salsa: Ronald Vickery, Eden Prairie
Vinaigrette: Marceil Luedtke, Roseville
Honey meat sauces
Barbecue sauce: Kim Narveson, Minnetonka
Mustard sauce: Sonja Wieber, Plymouth
Sweepstakes, honey food products: Joyce Lacey, Ashby