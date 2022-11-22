More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Injury questions remain for Vikings defense ahead of Patriots game
Rookie cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. are dealing with injuries while defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is nearing his return.
Sports
Souhan: Fleck, O'Connell need to prioritize player safety
Two terrific young players, Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw, were used too much by two coaches desperate for a victory. Player safety did not secure its proper place of importance last weekend.
Local
Sheriff's deputy shoots man in downtown Red Wing
The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon.
Agriculture
Turkey given seat at table, if not exactly a pardon, in Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz and industry players appeared at the Capitol with the turkey on a table. Thursday is the turkey industry's big day — and no other state grows more birds than Minnesota.
Gophers
Gophers linebacker Sori-Marin gears up for Wisconsin's rushing attack
The Badgers are a challenge with their two running back attack, featuring Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.