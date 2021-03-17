Senate Republicans want the state of Minnesota to restore a statue of Christopher Columbus torn down by a group of demonstrators last year to its former spot on the Capitol campus.

The Senate's State Government Committee voted on Wednesday to repair and return the statue, though lack of support from DFLers at the Capitol makes it unlikely to happen this year.

Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, noted that the statue, first erected in 1931, was an initiative of the state's Italian American community which at the time often faced discrimination. He said it would cost about $154,000 to put it back up.

"This is public property," said Ingebrigtsen, who's sponsoring the measure. "Everybody in the state of Minnesota owns this, and everybody in the state of Minnesota can come to see this. There seems to be a push to remove our history here in Minnesota and our country, and quite frankly that's the wrong direction."

A group of protesters from the American Indian Movement (AIM) toppled the statue last June, not long after George Floyd's death, at a time when groups of demonstrators were toppling statues around the country.

Native Americans and others have long taken exception to the now-discredited idea that Columbus, a 15th-Century Genoese explorer and early European colonizer of the Americas, "discovered" America.

Michael Forcia, an AIM leader, was charged with one count of felony destruction of property but later agreed to 100 hours of community service, a year's probation and a letter of restitution in exchange for having that charge suspended.

The statue, which sat for decades on the east side of the Capitol's front lawn facing the Supreme Court building, has been in state storage since last June. Prominent DFLers including Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan, an enrolled tribal member, have said it should not be restored.

"Christopher Columbus was a colonizer, a mass murderer and a racist," said Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis. "To restore this statue to its original place with taxpayer money is a giant slap in the face to our Native brothers and sisters."

A spokeswoman for Flanagan and the House DFL committee chairman with jurisdiction over the issue did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Senate proposal. The full Senate is likely to debate and vote on the measure in the coming weeks.

