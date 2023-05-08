A paid family and medical leave program that would allow all Minnesota workers to take months off work to care for a newborn, sick family member or recover from illness is nearing reality at the state Capitol.

The Senate is debating the creation of a state-run leave program Monday that would enable people to take time off with partial pay. It would be funded by a payroll tax on employers and employees. Some employers and business groups oppose the bill, while other workers and small business owners have long pressed for the change.

"This program is going to even the playing field," said Senate bill sponsor Alice Mann, DFL-Edina. "It will keep people out of poverty, and most importantly this program is built on a foundation that we are all worthy."

The DFL-led House and Senate have slightly different versions of the paid leave plan. If the Senate passes the bill Monday, the two chambers need to align the measures over the next two weeks before the legislative session ends.

The biggest difference is the total number of weeks a worker could take off. Under both plans, people could take up to 12 weeks to care for a newborn or sick family member, or 12 weeks for their own serious health condition. But if they need to take time off to care for both themselves and another person in one year, the time off would generally max out at 20 weeks in the Senate version and 18 weeks in the House.

Some employers condemned the bill Monday. At a news conference ahead of the vote, Jodi Theis, who owns Waconia pet store Paws Inn Pet Essentials, said she is having a hard time hiring employees amid workforce shortages and is worried about the cost of training temporary workers to fill in if someone took weeks or months of leave.

"I'm concerned on how this is going to affect my bottom line. How am I going to be able to continue staffing as it's a struggle already?" she said.

Minister JaNae’ Bates led paid family leave advocates in a chant at the Minnesota State Capitol.

However, Poplar Salon owner Renee Herskovitz is among the business owners backing the change. She joined a crowd of supporters who rallied at the Capitol ahead of the vote.

She said she doesn't have any workers now, in part because it's expensive to offer benefits such as paid leave. The state program would ease that challenge, Herskovitz said, and she plans to sign up for the program herself.

She would have to pay the full 0.7% payroll tax. Companies with employees would be able to split that cost with their workers.

The state would start collecting money through the new tax at the same time that benefits would first be offered, on July 1, 2025. Legislators plan to use some of the state's budget surplus to jumpstart the program.

Republican lawmakers decried the addition of a new tax and the mandated approach, which they said will prevent employers from being able to tailor benefits to best fit their workforce's needs.

They introduced a slew of amendments Monday to try to change the bill. Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, pressed to instead give tax credits to employers to help them offer their own paid leave programs.

"While we believe expanding access to paid family leave is the right thing to do, we don't believe the Democrats' one-size-fits-all mandate, a new tax, billions in spending and a massive new government bureaucracy that will crush our small businesses, hurt our teacher shortage issue and make life for Minnesota even tougher is the right way to go about it," Coleman said.

Eleven other states have already passed paid leave programs and the United States' lack of paid leave is an outlier among industrialized nations, Mann said. She said such programs lead to lower maternal morbidity and mortality rates, more women breastfeeding for longer, better parental and child health, more financial stability for families and lower turnover of employees for businesses.