The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are dubbed the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer," and the sinister name is living up to its billing this year.

In the 25 days since Memorial Day, more people have died in crashes in Minnesota than during the same period at any point in the past 10 years, said Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Preliminary figures show 46 people have lost their lives in crashes since the May holiday.

"As Minnesotans hit the road for 4th of July, they can help change this deadly trajectory with smart choices such as slowing down," said Mike Hanson, director of the Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety. "If we all do our part, we can come back after the 4th of July weekend and have a safe and tragedy free holiday weekend."

Starting Friday and continuing through July 31, law enforcement across the state will conduct a speed enforcement and awareness campaign that will include patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

Over the past five years, more than 230 people in Minnesota have died in wrecks attributed to speeding during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, DPS said.

Speeding is one of the four leading causes of traffic fatalities and serious injuries, according to the agency.

Overall, speed-related deaths are down this year compared to last year and 2021. From Jan. 1 through Sunday, 47 people — 30 % of all traffic fatalities during that time — died in crashes in which speeding was a factor. That compares with 53 at the same time last year and 80 in 2021, DPS said.

"But even one death is one too many," the agency added.

During the speed campaign, officers will also be looking for other dangerous driving behaviors, including drunken driving, distracted driving and lack of seat belt use, the three other leading factors in crashes leading to deaths and serious injuries.

On July 26, Minnesota will join law enforcement from several Midwestern states in a daylong "Speed Awareness Day" campaign. Police from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska will participate.