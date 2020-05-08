As deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise in Minnesota, the Walz administration said Friday it’s seeking approval to buy a building to temporarily store the human remains of those who die in the widening pandemic.

The state needs such a facility because storage at some funeral homes and hospitals is full and overflowing, said Joe Kelly, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, during a Friday call with reporters.

“What’s contemplated by the purchase is to buy a building where we can properly handle with dignity and respect and safety the bodies of Minnesotans who may fall victim to the coronavirus,” Kelly said.

Health guidance for people to avoid large gatherings in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 has meant a slowdown in funerals and burials.

“I know this is a sensitive topic. It’s an uncomfortable topic for a lot of people,” Kelly said. “But we need to have a capability — we need to have a plan for a large number of deaths.”

The administration wants approval to spend $6.9 million to purchase a facility that would accommodate a surge in demand for “the timely, dignified, and temporary storage of human remains,” according to a written request to the commission overseeing the state’s COVID-19 Minnesota Fund.

Kelly said the state wants to prevent situations like those in New York City and Italy where the high volume of deaths resulted in temporary interments or the use of shallow graves.

Funeral home directors, medical examiners, hospital officials and public health experts have advised the state on the need, Kelly said.

“We want to provide a facility where we can properly, safely and with the appropriate dignity and respect that we think we owe our fellow Minnesotans and their families temporarily store them until their families are ready to lay them to final rest.”