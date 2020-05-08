Twenty-six more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported Friday, and the number of confirmed cases across the state pushed above the 10,000 mark for the first time.

The statewide toll is now 534 deaths, according to data posted Friday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. Deaths among residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities now account for 434 deaths in the state.

A total of 473 people require hospitalization, compared with 435 on Thursday, the Health Department said. There are 198 patients in the ICU, compared with 182 intensive care patients Thursday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 1,549 people have been hospitalized, up from 1,459 on Thursday.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

Public health officials say the reported case county in Minnesota dramatically understates the number who've been infected and sickened in the state. Limited testing has made it impossible to precisely document the spread, but testing has been increasing.

Numbers released Friday show the confirmed case count of 10,088 grew from Thursday's tally of 9,365 people. Health care workers now account for 1,207 cases out of the statewide total.

There are now 5,697 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 5,308 patients on Thursday. Eighty-four counties have seen confirmed case of COVID-19.

The median age for all cases is 45, and the median age for all those who have died is 83.

The approximate number of tests completed stands at 101,270, up from 97,421 at Thursday's data release.

People age 65 years and older, as well as those living in long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk from COVID-19. Those conditions range from lung disease, serious heart conditions and cancer to severe obesity, diabetes and kidney patients who need dialysis.

