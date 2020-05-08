The death toll continues to climb at a New Hope nursing home that has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus.

St. Therese of New Hope, a senior care community with a 258-bed nursing home, disclosed that 55 residents have died of the virus and 147 others have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, according to an e-mail message sent late Thursday to family members of residents.

The death toll at the facility — the site of the state’s deadliest outbreak since the pandemic began — has more than quadrupled in the past two weeks.

“We continue to fight this relentless virus in memory of our friends and neighbors lost,” the facility said in its message to families.

The revelation of more deaths at St. Therese shows how rapidly the virus can spread and comes as the state faces intensifying pressure to contain the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, 434 of the 534 people who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota lived in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, state officials said.

Amid growing public concern, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm unveiled a “battle plan” Thursday to address the rising COVID-19 death toll in long-term care facilities, including universal testing in facilities with outbreaks, the use of incentives, and even calling up the National Guard to replace caregivers who get sick.

In its message to families, St. Therese said the virus has been confined to its skilled nursing facility and has not spread to its senior apartments. Nearly 60 of its residents have recovered from the virus, the facility added.

