Totino-Grace offensive lineman Joe Alt announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to play football at Notre Dame, picking the Fighting Irish over the Gophers and Iowa, among others.

The 6-7, 260-pound Alt is a three-star recruit for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite rating of national recruiting services. Alt, whose father, John, played at Iowa and for the Kansas City Chiefs after attending Columbia Heights High School, is the eighth-ranked player in Minnesota and the 61st-ranked offensive tackle nationally. He also had Power Five scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Northwestern, Missouri and Rutgers.

“I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me,’’ Alt said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I also would like to thank my family and friends for helping me finalize this decision. Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity and the discernment to choose Notre Dame!’’

Randy Johnson