The Gophers hired Rhyll Brinsmead as their new women's golf coach Monday, landing a coach who led Kennesaw State for 13 seasons.

The hire is pending Board of Regents approval, with Brinsmead slated to take over next month. She'll replace Michele Redman, who is retiring after coaching the Gophers since 2011.

A Melbourne, Australia native, Brinsmead played her collegiate golf at Texas State, where she started her coaching career before serving as an assistant at Iowa State.

"Success has followed her wherever she has gone and the work that she has done at Kennesaw State has been tremendous," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "She has a proven record of producing results on the course and developing student-athletes off of it, and her passion for the well-being of her student-athletes really stood out during this process."

At Kennesaw State, Brinsmead led the team to four conference championships and four NCAA regional appearances.

"I am eager to get started [with the Gophers] and build upon the tradition of excellence while integrating a new standard and vision for this program," Brinsmead said in the news release. " ... The resources and facilities are in place for this program to excel at the national level, and I cannot wait to be a part of this ride."

Wild draft pick signs

Shawn Boudrias, the Wild's sixth-round pick in 2018, signed a one-year contract American Hockey League contract with the Iowa Wild.

The 21-year-old right winger had 35 goals and 44 assists in 59 games for Cape Breton in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. A 6-5, 225-pounder, Boudrias played for three QMJHL teams over the past five seasons.