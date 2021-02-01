The Gophers wrestling team went 2-0 in a tri-meet against No. 18 Purdue and host Rutgers, securing the second victory when heavyweight Gable Steveson's second technical fall of the day rallied the Gophers to a 21-18 victory over the 17th-ranked Scarlet Knights on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J.

Steveson was one of five Gophers to go 2-0 on the day, including sophomore Patrick McKee and senior Owen Webster. Ranked ninth in the country at 125 pounds, McKee upset No. 6 Devin Schroder of Purdue 5-4, as Minnesota won the first eight decisions in a 32-4 victory. He followed that with a pin of No. 15 Nic Aguilar of Rutgers. At 184 pounds, Webster upset No. 10 Max Lyon of the Boilermakers and No. 15 John Poznanski of the Scarlet Knights.

Brayton Lee (157 pounds) and Andrew Sparks (165) also went 2-0 for the Gophers.

Steveson (6-0) clinched the team victory over Rutgers with his 23rd win in a row, over Boone McDermott. Steveson improved to 56-2 in his career.

Tennis returns

The Gophers men's tennis team completed its first tournament since March, posting a doubles record of 6-6 and a singles record of 9-15 against three other Big Ten teams in Madison, Wis.

Siim Troost and Vlad Lobak went 2-1 in the doubles matches they played together.

