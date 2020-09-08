The Fairmont Martins earned the Class C state amateur baseball title with a 12-0 victory over the St. Patrick Irish on Monday in Springfield, Minn.

Levi Becker had three hits — including a double and a triple — and drove in three runs to lead the Martins, who outhit the Irish 17-3. Luke Becker, who also had three hits, was named tournament MVP.

On Sunday, Chanhassen rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run homer by Brandon Arnold to defeat Moorhead 4-3 to win its third consecutive Class B title in Shakopee.

A repeat for Devine

The Saints’ Mike Devine was chosen the American Association Pitcher of the Week. In two starts, Devine allowed two earned runs and nine hits while striking out 26 in 15⅔ innings. He is the first American Association pitcher to receive the award three times in a season since former Saint Mark Hamburger in 2016.

• The duo of Dave and Mike Christensen, at 12 under par, rolled to a seven-shot lead after one round of the MGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Crow River Golf Club.

