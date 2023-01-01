The Wild sent rookie forwards Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman back to Iowa of the International Hockey League.

Walker scored his first NHL goal, an empty-netter, against Winnipeg during his latest stay in Minnesota.

The Wild beat St. Louis 5-2 on Saturday and has a light week of action. They play Tampa Bay on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center before a Saturday night in Buffalo.

Both Walker and Beckman, who has not scored, have been in six games for the Wild this season. The return to action of injured winger Marcus Foligno on Saturday gave the team a full complement of healthy forwards. Walker and Beckman had been called up Monday when center Mason Shaw got a two-game suspension.

Walker leads Iowa in scoring with 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists in 23 games. Beckman has eight goals and seven assists in 25 games for Iowa.