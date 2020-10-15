Event Site Year
Men’s gymnastics Sports Pavilion 2021
Women’s Final Four Target Center 2022
Men’s swim and dive Freeman Aquatic Center 2023
Women’s Frozen Four Amsoil Arena, Duluth 2023
Men’s Frozen Four Xcel Energy Center 2024
Women’s Frozen Four Ridder Arena 2025
Notes: A 2021 men’s basketball regional will be held at Target Center. Bids to bring the 2023 national wrestling tournament and the 2024 Women’s Volleyball Championship to the Twin Cities were unsuccessful.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Dodgers hope Kershaw can go in NLCS Game 4
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___BACK IN?Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series for the Dodgers if the…
Gophers
Wisconsin moves on without wondering what could have been
Wisconsin is trying not to think about its missed opportunity from last March as the Badgers seek to build on the momentum they established before…
Vikings
Vikings pleased with Smith Jr.'s progress at tight end
The second-year tight end was a bigger part of the game plan vs. Seattle and had a career-high 64 yards.
Gophers
U women's basketball team is in good hands with sophomore guards
Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia worked hard in the offseason to improve upon standout freshman seasons.
Lynx
Reeve already likes Lynx roster, and it could get better in offseason
Team is in position to be active during the free-agent signing period.