Event Site Year

Men’s gymnastics Sports Pavilion 2021

Women’s Final Four Target Center 2022

Men’s swim and dive Freeman Aquatic Center 2023

Women’s Frozen Four Amsoil Arena, Duluth 2023

Men’s Frozen Four Xcel Energy Center 2024

Women’s Frozen Four Ridder Arena 2025

Notes: A 2021 men’s basketball regional will be held at Target Center. Bids to bring the 2023 national wrestling tournament and the 2024 Women’s Volleyball Championship to the Twin Cities were unsuccessful.