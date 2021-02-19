Enrollment in Minnesota's public schools dropped by 2% for this school year, as many parents opted for private school, home schooling, or postponed their students' kindergarten year because of pandemic-related concerns.

The decline was most pronounced among very young students, according to data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Education. Public kindergarten enrollment plummeted by 9% statewide while private school numbers surged, as parents sought classrooms they believed would remain open for in-person instruction. Meanwhile, the number of families home schooling their students skyrocketed by nearly 50% over last year.

While some of the shifts may be temporary, they have significant implications for school budgets around the state. Each student lost amounts to a significant financial hit to districts' state funding; the average per-pupil spending is just over $10,000 per student. It's a topic under discussion at the State Capitol, with Gov. Tim Walz proposing a $25 million, one-time funding package for schools to help make up for the sudden enrollment shifts.

State Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a statement that she's hopeful public school enrollment will bounce back once the COVID-19 pandemic fades. But in the meantime, she said, the drop leaves schools "potentially facing a huge loss in funding and resources, which will mean schools faced with eliminating learning opportunities and experiences for our students, especially students who need them most."

The decline in public school enrollment was most pronounced among white students, where the statewide decline was nearly 4%. Enrollment was up slightly among all students of color, with gains among every racial group other than Asian students. The number of white students enrolled in Minnesota's public schools has been declining for several years, but the drop was more significant this year.

The gains in private school enrollment were primarily focused in the younger grades, with only a 1% increase overall. Private school enrollment declined by 4% in middle and high schools, but increased by 12% for kindergarten. The state reports only overall counts for home schoolers, so it's unclear which grade levels saw the largest gains.

Check back with StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.

Erin Golden • 612-673-4790