More than 200,000 of Minnesota's lowest wage workers are getting a raise Friday when the state raises the minimum wage to account for inflation.

Large employers through much of Minnesota will be required to pay at least $10.08 per hour, an increase of 8 cents an hour. For a full-time employee making minimum wage, the increase amounts to about $166 a year, to $20,966 annually.

For smaller employers, those with annual gross revenue below $500,000, minimum employee pay must rise starting by 6 cents to $8.21 an hour, according to state Department of Labor and Industry.

The new pay rate for workers under 18 and the training wage for employees under 20 who have been on the job for fewer than 90 days also will be $8.21 per hour.

For a full-time worker at a large company earning minimum wage, annual earnings are about equal to the federal poverty threshold for a three-person household.

These new pay floors do not apply to the state's largest pools of employees, those located in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Those two cities approved ordinances to raise the minimum wages to $15.00 under different timelines depending on employer size. All Minneapolis employers must pay $15 an hour by 2024, and all St. Paul employers must hit that mark by 2028.

In Minneapolis, employers with 100 or fewer employees are required to pay workers $11.75, and $13.25 per hour for employers with more than 100 workers.

In St. Paul, employers with five or fewer employees must pay workers at least $9.25 per hour. For six to 99 employees, the minimum is $10 and those with 100 to 9,999 workers will have to pay at least $11.50.

Outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul, there were slightly more than 200,000 jobs (roughly one out of every 12) that paid the minimum wage as of February 2020, according to the DLI.

The federal minimum wage requirement is $7.25 and has not risen since 2009. For Minnesota's neighbors, current minimum wage levels in North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin align with the federal hourly rate, while South Dakota's stands at $9.30.

