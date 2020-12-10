Two years ago, Jeffrey Scott left a 25-year career in financial services to open a gym on Minneapolis' North Side, where he went to high school.

Now, after a second state-ordered shutdown of fitness centers to fight coronavirus, Scott's gym is facing grim prospects. "It's once again devolving to the point where I honestly don't know whether we'll survive it," he said.

With Minnesota's 800 gyms closed at least through next week — and Gov. Tim Walz expected on Monday to say whether they will stay closed into January — many other fitness club owners and operators fear long-term damage.

When the coronavirus first arrived this spring, Walz ordered businesses that draw large groups of people, like restaurants and fitness centers, to close from mid-March through early June. As virus cases surged last month, Walz on Nov. 18 ordered another closure for at least four weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health's contract tracers in September began asking Minnesotans who tested positive for COVID-19 about their use of fitness centers. That research identified 48 outbreaks of coronavirus involving 734 gym members and three employees. The most cases, 80, were tied to a fitness center at the University of Minnesota.

While those are small numbers compared to the 242,000 Minnesotans who tested positive through Nov. 18, state health officials say they set a high bar for pegging a gym's involvement in spread of the virus. They believe the virus spreads through fitness centers at a greater rate than data captures.

"The longer you are near someone in a smaller space and if you're doing things that make you breathe harder, the chance of infections go up," Walz said on Dec. 1 as he acknowledged the inconsistency of closing health clubs while big retailers and liquor stores are open.

Meanwhile, since Nov. 18, the spread of COVID-19 accelerated with more than 120,000 people added to the state's total.

With executives from Minnesota-based chains Life Time, Anytime and Snap Fitness leading the way, the state's fitness executives and owners have waged a social media and letter-writing campaign to pressure Walz to let them reopen. They offered to adopt more stringent safety measures, including reducing occupancy to 10% from 25% and requiring people to wear masks as they work out.

They dispute the health department's view of the data and portrayal of the risks people face in gyms. And they note they're in the business of helping people fight obesity, diabetes and other risk factors in severe cases of COVID-19.

"There is gross negligence in the decisionmaking process," said Bahram Akradi, founder and chief executive of Chanhassen-based Life Time, which has 152 clubs nationwide and 23 in Minnesota. The firm filed a data practices request with the state about the spread or transmission of COVID-19 at fitness centers.

"We're in the health business," said Chuck Runyon, chief executive of Self-Esteem Brands, which operates Anytime Fitness. "This isn't just come work out and let's charge money. We all have to take health seriously as club owners. We're taking COVID seriously."

During the first shutdown, John and Kelsey Schultz sold 13 pieces of equipment to make it easier to social distance at the Anytime Fitness gyms they own in Sartell and in Sauk Rapids. They've hired someone specifically to clean those two facilities and their yoga business in Sartell, called KPower Yoga.

Since reopening, three people have called the gym to say they'd tested positive for COVID. Because the clubs now require registration for classes, Kelsey Schultz said she was able to notify everyone in the class to get tested, even identifying those standing next to the infected member.

"In every case we quarantined them from the gym until they got tested and could wait some time out. None of those led to additional positive cases," she said. "You can say there's three cases, but it didn't come from the gym."

Nationally, there's scant data on the spread of the coronavirus within gym environments. Studies from the British journal Nature and the Centers for Disease Control suggest that working out at gyms may be less risky than other activities, though researchers in both studies acknowledged limitations.

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), a trade group, sponsored a study that found a "virus-to-visit" ratio of .002% out of 49.4 million gym visits between June and August. Some experts questioned the research, but the figures have been cited often by Minnesota's fitness leaders and IHRSA said it stands by them.

"We understand that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is not — and can never be — zero for any business," IHRSA spokesperson Sami Smith said in an e-mail. "Overall, health and fitness clubs are not hot spots or uniquely contributing to the spread of coronavirus."

Minnesota health officials identified outbreaks at 10 Life Time locations, with two of the clubs tied to separate outbreaks. The clubs were linked to 198 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Life Time's corporate figures show a much smaller infection rate out of 3.17 million visits to Minnesota gyms since reopening. Akradi said mitigation efforts such as sophisticated air purification systems and massive cleaning protocols are working.

Akradi said his larger concern is the beating the industry has suffered at the hands of public officials who give the impression that clubs aren't safe.

In a six and a half minute video posted on Life Time clubs' social media pages and elsewhere, Akradi said the latest closings were "massively damaging" and leading to "consumer confusion."

"Health clubs are not the problem," he said in the video. "They are the solution to maintaining public health."

But even with Life Time operating at 25% capacity, the company is losing money, Akradi said in an interview. The company permanently laid off 300 people this summer.

"This is not about making money," he said. "Anybody who thinks I'm some business guy worrying about the financial damage and not making money, that's just so wrong. I have committed myself and this company to the health and well-being of our entire community."

Both Congress and the state Legislature are debating whether to provide special financial relief to health clubs. A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress in early October would provide $30 billion in grants to club owners, capped at 10% of losses of the 2019 revenue, or $10 million.

For Scott, owner of the small gym in north Minneapolis, access to financial support will be key. This summer he considered selling off his equipment at ME & I Fitness and throwing in the towel.

As he built the business, Scott developed classes for seniors, worked with student-athletes and offered a diabetes prevention program. He lacks the deep pockets of corporate gyms and didn't apply for a federal forgivable loan because his seven personal trainers are independent contractors. He raised $2,000 on a Go Fund Me page.

As lawmakers develop grants and loans to help small businesses, Scott fears a one-size fits all approach.

"They're making unilateral decisions and treating every business the same," said Scott, who has joined a coalition small gym operators called SWEAT Minnesota. "We're not all the same size."

Scott's elderly mother lives with him, so he understands the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus and its risks to his business and his loved ones. It frustrates him to see people out shopping or gathering in large groups, not wearing masks or not seeming to take the risk seriously.

"Change won't happen until the unaffected care," he said.

