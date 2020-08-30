A Minnesota congressman says his Minnetonka campaign office was burglarized overnight.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted the news of the break-in on Sunday, along with a photo of a shattered glass door.

“To the thieves stealing campaign signs from my supporters’ lawns across the district and the criminals who broke into our Minnetonka campaign office overnight, the irony isn’t lost on me,” Phillips wrote. “Your disregard for law and stoking of fear and disorder, only increases my resolve.”

A campaign spokesperson confirmed that items were stolen from the office, but did not disclose what was taken or provide an estimate for damages.

“We are working with law enforcement and reviewing security footage to identify those responsible, who will be prosecuted with the full force of the law,” Richard Carlbom said.

Phillips, a wealthy businessman, won election to the Third Congressional District in 2018, flipping the western suburban seat for Democrats for the first time in decades. He faces Republican Kendall Qualls on the November ballot.