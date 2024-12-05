Minnesota reaps windfall from epic comeback of lake trout in Lake Superior

The news about capitalizing on the turnaround of lake trout in Lake Superior coincides with the opening of the annual sport fishing season. Opening day was Sunday in the Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of the big lake, and the season runs into October of next year. The Minnesota daily bag limit on Lake Superior is three lake trout of any size. Inland lake trout fishing in Minnesota opens Dec. 30 for lakes entirely inside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. For other inland lakes, the season opens Jan. 13. All inland fishing of lake trout in Minnesota ends March 31.