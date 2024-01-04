Four days into the new year, the teams in the Professional Women's Hockey League still don't have nicknames. The Minnesota franchise earned itself a nice temporary handle Wednesday: winners.

Minnesota beat Boston 3-2 in its PWHL season opener at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., starting off a new era in women's pro hockey with a victory. The team got goals from former Gophers stars Taylor Heise of Lake City and Grace Zumwinkle of Excelsior, and goaltender Nicole Hensley staved off a fierce Boston attack over the final two periods.

Heise, the No. 1 pick in the league's inaugural draft, scored the first goal in team history at 3 minutes, 58 seconds of the first period. Sophia Kunin made it 2-0 at 7:54 of the first, before Boston cut the lead to 2-1 with Theresa Schafzahl's goal at 7:59 of the second period.

Zumwinkle quickly restored the two-goal margin when she scored 55 seconds later. Boston, which outshot Minnesota 35-16, cut it to 3-2 on Megan Keller's power-play goal at 17:20 of the third.

Hensley, a two-time Olympian, made 33 saves in an outstanding performance.

The game, with an announced attendance of 3,552, was the first PWHL contest in the United States. Minnesota will play its home opener Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

The game was the third in the league's inaugural season. The schedule launched Monday in Toronto, where visiting New York won 4-0 before a sold-out crowd of 2,537. On Tuesday, Montreal won at Ottawa 3-2 in overtime before a crowd announced at 8,318, the largest ever at a professional women's hockey game.

Minnesota's opener was played at a college rink, the home of the UMass-Lowell men's team. Former Boston Bruins great Patrice Bergeron and his children dropped the ceremonial first puck, while the home team was introduced as spotlights lit up the arena.

Just a few minutes later, Heise lit it up in a different way. She collected a Boston turnover in the neutral zone and hustled to the right circle, unleashing a shot that soared over Frankel's shoulder and under the crossbar. That was Minnesota's first shot on goal, and it gave it a 1-0 lead.

Kunin beat Frankel by going to the same spot. During a puck battle on the right boards in Boston's offensive zone, the puck popped out to Kunin. She darted into the right circle and sent a shot into the top corner.

Minnesota's defense kept Boston in check for much of the first 20 minutes, disrupting its attack in the neutral zone and limiting quality scoring chances. But the Boston roster is led by Olympic captain Hilary Knight, and it features many players familiar to Minnesotans.

Former Gophers Gigi Marvin (Warroad), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights) and Emily Brown (Blaine) and former Minnesota Duluth defender Sidney Morin (Minnetonka) were in Boston's lineup Wednesday. As the first period moved along, they helped settle things down.

They weren't able to convert, as Hensley stopped Brandt on a pair of good chances late in the period and Boston failed to put a shot on goal during its first power play. But Boston began to control play in the final minutes before intermission and kept the heat on through the rest of the game.

As Boston swarmed the Minnesota net, Schafzahl slid into the slot and snapped a shot past Hensley to pull Boston within 2-1. But Minnesota cut that momentum short.

In transition, Mellissa Channell carried the puck into the right circle and found Zumwinkle in the slot. Zumwinkle fired the puck over Frankel to put Minnesota ahead 3-1.

Though Boston kept the pressure on Hensley, she turned away everything they threw at her during the rest of the period — and made another key save 30 seconds into the third period. After teammate Maggie Flaherty crashed into her, Hensley was down when Alina Mueller fired a shot from the slot. Hensley stretched across the goal line and got in front of the puck, and though it was initially called a goal, officials determined the puck did not cross the goal line.

On Boston's fourth power play of the game, Keller got past Hensley with a shot from the center point.

