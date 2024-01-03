women’s pro hockey
Minnesota's new PWHL franchise ready for new women's hockey era
Former U.S. women's national hockey team coach Ken Klee took the call to come be Minnesota's coach and was there the next morning, preparing for Wednesday's opener.
Minnesota at Boston PWHL game preview: Olympians dot both rosters
Jerry Zgoda's analysis: Minnesota and Boston's PWHL franchises will unveil star-powered rosters when they meet Wednesday night at Tsongas Center.
'State of Hockey' scores again
The Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League reflects the sport's deep roots statewide.
Six things to know about the new Professional Women's Hockey League
The new PWHL launches New Year's Day, when the New York team plays at Toronto. Minnesota's franchise opens Wednesday at Boston.
How to get tickets to watch Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team play
The Professional Women's Hockey League franchise plays its first home game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
In a whirlwind, Darwitz shapes Minnesota's unnamed PWHL team
With games set to start around Jan. 1, PWHL officials acknowledge they could have waited another year. But board member Stan Kasten said they wanted to start quickly for the players' sake.
Bally Sports North will televise all 24 PWHL Minnesota games
Minnesota's season begins Wednesday at Boston and their deal with Bally Sports North is part of the PWHL's quest to carry all 72 games on linear television or streaming platforms.
Minnesota's PWHL team names Klee as new coach, replacing Burggraf
Charlie Burggraf stepped down as the Minnesota team's first coach, explaining that this is what's best for his family right now.
Scoggins: PWHL built to succeed with wealthy owners, star talent
Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team has a lot going for it heading into its first game Jan. 3 in Boston.
Minnesota picks ex-Gophers star Heise No. 1 overall in PWHL draft
Taylor Heise, a former Gophers All-America, was the No. 1 overall selection in Monday's PWHL draft, the first of 15 picks for the Minnesota franchise in the new league.
3 ex-Olympians sign deals with Minnesota's new women's pro hockey team
The new league permitted each of its six teams to sign three free agents before the upcoming draft, and Minnesota landed former Gophers and Minnesota Whitecaps.
Coming soon to the X: Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team
The PWHL announced Tuesday that the Minnesota franchise will begin play Jan. 3 at Boston, with the home opener Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.
Things to know as Minnesota joins new Professional Women's Hockey League
Here's what to know, from why Minnesota was picked for the PWHL, to how rosters will be selected, to who's bankrolling the league.
Minnesota lands franchise in new Professional Women's Hockey League
The Twin Cities joined Montreal, Toronto, the New York City area, Boston and Ottawa as markets awarded franchises in the new Professional Women's Hockey League.
