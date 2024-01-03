Newly named PWHL Minnesota head coach Ken Klee talked with his players during practice at the Tria Rink in St. Paul.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Newly named PWHL Minnesota head coach Ken Klee talked with his players during practice at the Tria Rink in St. Paul.
women’s pro hockey

Minnesota's new PWHL franchise ready for new women's hockey era

January 2
Former U.S. women's national hockey team coach Ken Klee took the call to come be Minnesota's coach and was there the next morning, preparing for Wednesday's opener.
Warroad, Minn., native Gigi Marvin celebrated after the U.S. won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 22, 2018. Marvin plays for Boston�
women’s pro hockey

Minnesota at Boston PWHL game preview: Olympians dot both rosters

4:59am
Jerry Zgoda's analysis: Minnesota and Boston's PWHL franchises will unveil star-powered rosters when they meet Wednesday night at Tsongas Center.
PWHL Minnesota defenseman Lee Stecklein and goaltender Maddie Rooney during practice Thursday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The first game for the Min

'State of Hockey' scores again

January 2
The Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League reflects the sport's deep roots statewide.
Newly named PWHL Minnesota head coach Ken Klee went over a drill with his players during Thursday’s practice at Tria Rink in St. Paul.
women’s pro hockey

Six things to know about the new Professional Women's Hockey League

December 31, 2023
The new PWHL launches New Year's Day, when the New York team plays at Toronto. Minnesota's franchise opens Wednesday at Boston.
Xcel Energy Center on March 15, 2020.
women’s pro hockey

How to get tickets to watch Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team play

December 31, 2023
The Professional Women's Hockey League franchise plays its first home game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Natalie Darwitz, the GM for Minnesota’s PWHL team, has a roster to fill and scores of other details to sort out with the league expected to start pl
women’s pro hockey

In a whirlwind, Darwitz shapes Minnesota's unnamed PWHL team

November 18, 2023
With games set to start around Jan. 1, PWHL officials acknowledge they could have waited another year. But board member Stan Kasten said they wanted to start quickly for the players' sake.
Bally Sports North will televise all 24 regular-season games of the new Minnesota team in the PWHL, starting Wednesday.

Bally Sports North will televise all 24 PWHL Minnesota games

January 1
Minnesota's season begins Wednesday at Boston and their deal with Bally Sports North is part of the PWHL's quest to carry all 72 games on linear television or streaming platforms.
Sports
December 27, 2023
Ken Klee took over as PWHL Minnesota’s coach on Wednesday, leading the team through practice at Tria Rink.

Minnesota's PWHL team names Klee as new coach, replacing Burggraf

Charlie Burggraf stepped down as the Minnesota team's first coach, explaining that this is what's best for his family right now.
Sports
December 15, 2023
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, left, is part of the ownership group that is running all six PWHL franchises. She posed with Taylor Heise on Sept. 18

Scoggins: PWHL built to succeed with wealthy owners, star talent

Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team has a lot going for it heading into its first game Jan. 3 in Boston.
Gophers
September 19, 2023
Taylor Heise was a two-time All-America selection for the Gophers and won the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the nation’s best player.

Minnesota picks ex-Gophers star Heise No. 1 overall in PWHL draft

Taylor Heise, a former Gophers All-America, was the No. 1 overall selection in Monday's PWHL draft, the first of 15 picks for the Minnesota franchise in the new league.
Sports
September 6, 2023
Former Benilde St. Margaret’s and Gophers star Kelly Pannek (12) has been a fixture for the U.S. national team.

3 ex-Olympians sign deals with Minnesota's new women's pro hockey team

The new league permitted each of its six teams to sign three free agents before the upcoming draft, and Minnesota landed former Gophers and Minnesota Whitecaps.
Sports
November 28, 2023
Minnesota’s Taylor Heise, right, and tennis legend Billie Jean King posed after Heise was selected first overall in the inaugural Professional Women

Coming soon to the X: Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team

The PWHL announced Tuesday that the Minnesota franchise will begin play Jan. 3 at Boston, with the home opener Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.
Sports
August 29, 2023
Amanda Leveille hoisted the Isobel Cup after winning a championship with the Minnesota Whitecaps on March 17, 2019, at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

Things to know as Minnesota joins new Professional Women's Hockey League

Here's what to know, from why Minnesota was picked for the PWHL, to how rosters will be selected, to who's bankrolling the league.
Sports
August 29, 2023
The Minnesota Whitecaps women’s professional hockey team played in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) through last season.

Minnesota lands franchise in new Professional Women's Hockey League

The Twin Cities joined Montreal, Toronto, the New York City area, Boston and Ottawa as markets awarded franchises in the new Professional Women's Hockey League.