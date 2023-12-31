Minnesota's new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) franchise will play its first-ever home opener against Montreal at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 6.

That game follows the team's first game, against Boston, at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Jan. 3.

The team includes Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein and Taylor Heise. Former NHL defenseman and U.S. Women's National Team coach Ken Klee has been named head coach.

Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto have established teams. Each of the six teams in the new league will play 24 games in the season, which goes from Jan. 1 to May 5.

Tickets for the home opener range from $19 to $65 each, not including processing fees, according to Ticketmaster. Season tickets range from $204 to $612.

Tickets can be found at https://minnesota.thepwhl.com/tickets.