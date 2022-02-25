Minnesota saw another dip in public school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year, although the decline was not nearly as steep as it was the prior academic year.

Overall enrollment was down less than 1% statewide, according to figures released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Kindergarten enrollment, which dropped off during the pandemic, bounced back somewhat, rising 5% over the last school year but still lower than it was before the pandemic.

The annual enrollment report also shows the state registered fewer first graders in its public schools than in pre-pandemic years, and private school enrollment continues to grow. That suggests many families who signed up for private schools during the pandemic aren't returning to publicly funded classrooms.

In a news release about the new enrollment numbers, the department noted that public school funding is tied to pupil counts.

"Throughout the pandemic, the needs of our students have continued to expand, and we must ensure our public schools have the funding and resources to support students and families," Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said.

The enrollment trends varied in some of the state's largest districts.

Minneapolis Public Schools registered yet another steep drop at 13%. St. Paul schools posted enrollment losses of about 7%.

But Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, the state's largest district, saw an influx of families signing up for kindergarten — enrolling 454 more students at that grade level this year than it did during the last school year. The surge in kindergarten enrollment helped the district to post a 1% overall increase in enrollment, bucking the downward trend statewide.

