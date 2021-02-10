Looking for a bigger house and a larger yard at a somewhat more affordable price? Join the crowd. Home buyers are going off the beaten path in a big way, making outer-ring suburbs the hottest markets in the metro during 2021. From Minnetrista to Princeton, these far-flung communities have risen to the top of the Star Tribune's sixth annual Hot Housing Index, quickly replacing the inner-ring suburbs that once dominated. That shift is being driven in part by the pandemic. People are spending more time at home and want bigger spaces. More people are working remotely, making commute time less important. High home prices in the Twin Cities and inner-ring suburbs are also a factor, forcing many buyers to seek better values in more exurban locales.

Sellers are barely keeping pace with buyers Total new listings and closed sales each year in the metro area. Houses are selling at break-neck speed The median number of days it took to sell a house in the metro area. Data not available prior to 2007. Sale prices rose to record highs Annual median sale price for homes in the metro area. Fewer options for buyers The number of homes available for sale at the end of each year in the metro area.

To identify the metro's most dynamic and sought-after housing markets during 2021, the Star Tribune used data from the Minneapolis Area Realtors to compile its index, which ranks communities based on several key sales metrics including the annual change in the number of sales, available inventory and sale price (per square foot). We ranked each community on those metrics and combined those rankings to get an index score. Instead of identifying communities that were simply the most affordable - or expensive - the index compares 2021 sales data to an average of the previous five years to identify changes in buying and selling patterns throughout the metro. Use the search tool below to see rankings for cities that had at least 80 annual sales, not including seasonal properties and new construction because not all new homes are listed and sold through the Multiple Listing Service. In addition to the Hot Housing Index results, you can also see the past six years of real estate sales data for each city, plus Minneapolis and St. Paul neighborhoods and other metro area cities that didn't have enough sales last year to be included in the index.

For cities with 80 sales or more last year, you can also see how it ranked in the Star Tribune's Hot Housing Index.

1 : Minnetrista 2 : Cambridge 3 : St. Francis 4 : Isanti 5 : Lindstrom 6 : Dayton 7 : Montrose 9 : Delano 9 : Princeton 10 : Stacy 11 : Watertown 12 : Columbia Heights 13 : Lakeville 14 : New Hope 15 : Oak Grove 16 : Stillwater 17 : St. Anthony 18 : Lake Elmo 19 : Monticello 20 : Farmington 21 : Fridley 22 : Zimmerman 23 : Elk River 24 : Crystal 25 : New Richmond 26 : Edina 27 : North Branch 28 : Medina 30 : East Bethel 30 : White Bear Lake 31 : Elko New Market 32 : Victoria 34 : Lino Lakes 34 : Minnetonka 35 : Eden Prairie 36 : Maplewood 37 : Inver Grove Heights 38 : Chanhassen 39 : Rogers 40 : Brooklyn Center 41 : Bloomington 42 : Eagan 43 : Wyoming 45 : Annandale 45 : St. Paul Park 46 : Minneapolis 47 : Ramsey 48 : Ham Lake 49 : Shoreview 50 : Woodbury 51 : St. Louis Park 53 : Anoka 53 : Arden Hills 54 : Richfield 56 : Big Lake 56 : Orono 57 : West St. Paul 58 : St. Paul 60 : Clear Lake 60 : Prior Lake 61 : New Brighton 62 : Brooklyn Park 63 : Maple Grove 64 : River Falls 65 : Plymouth 66 : Becker 67 : Wayzata 68 : Mendota Heights 69 : Robbinsdale 70 : Mounds View 73 : Andover 73 : Rosemount 73 : St. Michael 74 : Chaska 75 : Little Canada 76 : Burnsville 77 : Shorewood 78 : Jordan 80 : Hastings 80 : Hudson 81 : Apple Valley 82 : Mound 83 : Hugo 84 : Somerset 85 : Oakdale 86 : Blaine 87 : Spring Lake Park 88 : Roseville 90 : Cottage Grove 90 : South St. Paul 91 : Otsego 92 : Belle Plaine 93 : Buffalo 95 : Albertville 95 : Savage 97 : Champlin 97 : Coon Rapids 98 : Golden Valley 99 : North Oaks 100 : Shakopee 101 : Hopkins 102 : Forest Lake 103 : Circle Pines 104 : Vadnais Heights 105 : Waconia 106 : North St. Paul 107 : Mahtomedi 108 : Carver

Minnetrista Located in Hennepin County, Minnetrista ranked 1 on the Star Tribune's 2021 Hot Housing Index. Average price per square foot was up 28 percent compared to previous five-year average. Houses sold, on average, 54 days faster compared to the previous five-year average.