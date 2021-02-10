Looking for a bigger house and a larger yard at a somewhat more affordable price? Join the crowd. Home buyers are going off the beaten path in a big way, making outer-ring suburbs the hottest markets in the metro during 2021. From Minnetrista to Princeton, these far-flung communities have risen to the top of the Star Tribune's sixth annual Hot Housing Index, quickly replacing the inner-ring suburbs that once dominated.

That shift is being driven in part by the pandemic. People are spending more time at home and want bigger spaces. More people are working remotely, making commute time less important. High home prices in the Twin Cities and inner-ring suburbs are also a factor, forcing many buyers to seek better values in more exurban locales.

To identify the metro's most dynamic and sought-after housing markets during 2021, the Star Tribune used data from the Minneapolis Area Realtors to compile its index, which ranks communities based on several key sales metrics including the annual change in the number of sales, available inventory and sale price (per square foot). We ranked each community on those metrics and combined those rankings to get an index score.

Instead of identifying communities that were simply the most affordable - or expensive - the index compares 2021 sales data to an average of the previous five years to identify changes in buying and selling patterns throughout the metro.

Use the search tool below to see rankings for cities that had at least 80 annual sales, not including seasonal properties and new construction because not all new homes are listed and sold through the Multiple Listing Service. In addition to the Hot Housing Index results, you can also see the past six years of real estate sales data for each city, plus Minneapolis and St. Paul neighborhoods and other metro area cities that didn't have enough sales last year to be included in the index.

Minnetrista

Located in Hennepin County, Minnetrista ranked 1 on the Star Tribune's 2021 Hot Housing Index. Average price per square foot was up 28 percent compared to previous five-year average. Houses sold, on average, 54 days faster compared to the previous five-year average.

Historical real estate trends in Minnetrista

Key metrics provide a glimpse into how this real estate market has changed since 2016 compared to the metro.

Median days on market
The median number of days it took to sell a house in this community compared with the 13-county metro as a whole.
Median sale price per square foot
Prices in this community compared to the 13-county metro as a whole.
Annual closed sales
During 2019 there was a decline in home sales in most metro communities because of a lack of options for buyers.
Homes for sale
Active house listings by the end of each year.

How Minnetrista compares to the rest of the metro

Histograms use U.S. Census data to show where this city falls in relation to other cities in the 13-county metro area on key housing and income measures.

Median value of owner-occupied homes
Most metro cities have a median home value of about $210,000. The median home value in Minnetrista is $477,800.
Median household income
There are cities in the metro that have median household incomes as low as $35,000 or as high as $195,000. The median household income in Minnetrista is $171,786.
Percent owner-occupied homes
In most metro cities, the housing stock is dominated by owner-occupied homes with a relatively smaller share of rental units. In Minnetrista, about 97% of the housing units are owner-occupied.
Percent cost-burdened owners
Households that spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs are considered "cost-burdened." In some metro cities, as much as one-third of homeowners are cost-burdened. In Minnetrista, about 13% of homeowners are cost-burdened.

