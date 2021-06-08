The spring state tournament season starts this week and the Star Tribune has an assortment of ways for you to keep up with the latest results and information.
Our high school sports page has news, features and round-ups from around the state.
The 24/7 preps live blog has the latest from social media that includes the #mshsl hashtag.
State boys' tennis tournament preview
Schedules and results for team sports are on our high school hubs:
Baseball | Softball | Boys' Lacrosse | Girls' Lacrosse
Follow our high school sports reporters on Twitter:
Jim Paulsen | David La Vaque | Ron Haggstrom
State tournament dates and regional brackets are on the Minnesota State High School League's tournament page.
